Abby Vetsch PREVIEW

Owatonna senior Abby Vetsch returns as a captain for the 2022 Owatonna girls soccer team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Ezra Oien (Owatonna GS) PREVIEW

Senior midfielder and captain Ezra Oien will help lead the Huskies heading into the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments