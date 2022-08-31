COACHES
Head varsity coach: Nate Gendron, fifth year
Assistant varsity coach: Tony Cloud, fifth year
JV head coach: Jeremy Wood, fifth year
B-squad head coach: Rachel Fox, second year
9A head coach: Derian Kluender, first year
ROSTER
Anna Mollenhauer, 10, GK
Kelli Waypa, 10, M
Molly Achterkirch, 11, D
Aleah Anderson, 11, F
Nevaeh Hofbauer, 11, M
Aubrianna Werk, 11, D
Mckenna Dufrene, 12, D
Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, 12, GK
Kate Havelka, 12, D
Ezra Oien, 12, M
Avery Routh, 12, M
Kylie Rumler, 12, M
Emily Schmidt, 12, D
Sarah Snitker, 12, M
Ava Stanchina, 12, F
Addison Ahrens, 10, D
Kennedy Schammel, 10, M
Macy Stanton, 12, D
Abby Vetsch, 12, M
Lauren Waypa, 12, M
Paiton Glynn, 12, Manager
RETURNING STANDOUTS
This year Abby Vetsch and Ezra Oien will be our senior captains this year and will be controlling our midfield. Both Ezra and Abby are three year All-Conference players and both demand to control the game. Abby uses her composure and strong skill of play to win battles in the middle and then play a perfectly distributed ball to her teammates. Ezra uses her aggressive nature to force her way into the opponent's back line and will find the net. Other key stakeholders in our midfield will be Lauren Waypa, Sarah Snitker, and Nevaeh Hofbauer. Our defensive back unit will be headed by Emily Schmidt, McKenna Dufrene, and Aubri Werk. They have big shoes to fill as three of our four starting defenders graduated last year.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Ava Stanchina will be a standout out goal scorer for us this year. Ava is in her senior year and is a transfer student from Northfield High School. For the last few years we have been planning on how to stop and defend Ava as she is unbelievably skilled on the ball and can score from anywhere on the pitch. She is truly a once in a decade player and will be playing D1 soccer at NDSU next year. Kennedy Schammel will also make a huge impact for us this year. This will be her second year on Varsity but I expect her to make great strides in her role and will be a really electric player.
2021 SEASON RECAP
9-8-0 overall 7-4-0 conference (6th in the conference 6th in section)
Scored 56 goals with 16 different goal scorers
35 goals against with a 2.03 GAA
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
My goal for this season is to be a strong competitor in the section, hopefully one of the top three teams in our section. I would love to bring back the Big 9 championship back to Owatonna after a two year hiatus (Last time Owatonna was Big9 Champs was 2019). My biggest goal however is for our team to come together as a family and be positive for one another. If we are able to be a family, our highly skilled players will take us a long way.
COMPETITION
Within the Big 9, Mankato West, Mankato East and Century are always top competitors for us. These games are always competitive and can go either way.
Within the section, I would love to beat Lakeville North for the first time in my coaching career. North, South and Farmington all have been very strong programs as they play in a very tough conference and always have very skilled players.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
We will have 10 returning playing for varsity
7 returning seniors
2 returning juniors
1 returning sophomore