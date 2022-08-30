FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Owatonna girls cross country Stephen McDaniel Stephen McDaniel Author email Aug 30, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Anna Cox (left) and Carsyn Brady (right) return to the Owatonna girls cross country team as individual state qualifiers during the 2021 season. (file photo/southernminn.com) COACHESHead Coach: Dan Leer, 17th year as varsity coachAssistant Coach: Tasheena Cooke, first year as head assistantRETURNING STANDOUTSCarsyn Brady, 11, returning state qualifier,Anna Cox, 11, returning state qualifier,Kiara Gentz, 12, looking very strong in the early season.KEEP AN EYE ONAva Cox, 8, returning varsity experiencePaige Thompson, 9, returning varsity scorer,Kendra Melby, 9, strong finish to the season last year.2021 SEASON RECAPFourth place in Big 9 meet, fourth place in section meet2022 SEASON OUTLOOKWe'd like to be in the top three of the conference, looking to win conference if things go our way.COMPETITIONCentury, Northfield, East and West are probably our biggest contenders.IMPORTANT NUMBERSSeniors - 7Juniors - 4Sophomores - 8Freshman - 7Eighth graders - 7Seventh 4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Owatonna Cross Country Varsity Coach Sport Meet Head Coach Qualifier Place Contender Stephen McDaniel Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Italian restaurant to move in to Jerry's space 11 candidates file in closely watched School Board race Fly-in breakfast returns after 3 years Winter State films mini series in Manthey Park OHS teachers get first glimpse at new high school Upcoming Events Aug 30 Workforce Development Online Career Cafes Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 30 St. Vincent’s Table Tue, Aug 30, 2022 Aug 31 COVID vaccine clinic Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31 Bethel Community Supper Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31 Overdose Awareness Event Wed, Aug 31, 2022 Submit an Event