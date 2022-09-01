COACHES
Head Coach: Jeff Williams, 27th year as head coach, 34th year in the program
Assistant Coaches: Marc Achterkirch, Jerry Eggermont, Gary Rusinko, Adam Woitalla, Kyle Melcher, Cole Orlowski, Danny Hoffman, Nate Skala, Doug Wanous, Marc Wiese, Seth Muir, Mark Clauson, Neil Thompson, Michael Bengen, Kevin Stelter, Matt Skala, Andy McGuire, Dean Walters, Steve Zappa
ROSTER
Owen Beyer, 11
Conner Grems, 12
Ayden Walter, 12
Carter Johnson, 12
Peter Swehla, 12
Oran Dowling, 11
Dezmond Nichols12,
Caleb Hullopeter, 11
CJ Theis, 12
Owen Korbel, 12
Drew Henson, 12
Thomas Herzog, 11
Jacob Ginskey, 11
Hunter Theis, 10
Justin Gleason, 12
Noah Truelson, 11
Noah Wellnitz, 12
Collin Vick, 12
Ethan Armstrong, 11
Mitch Seykora, 11
Blake Davison, 10
Aidan Charles, 12
Rielly Kleeberger, 11
Keanan Larson, 11
Blake Fitcher, 10
Ty Svenby, 12
Kaeden Mullenbach, 12
Faisal Farah, 11
Montrell Powell, 11
Drew Kretlow, 12
Brennan Sletten, 11
Coda Richardson, 12
Torrin Smith, 11
Isaac Miller, 12
Mikah Elstad, 12
Gage Stoen, 11
Ethan Anderson, 12
Brady Hansen, 12
Landon Morrow, 11
Payton Mahlum, 11
Grant Lower, 11
Blake See, 11
Nathaniel Ranslow, 11
Trever Schirmer, 12
Kayden Glynn, 11
Dane Petersen, 11
Yaasir Munye, 11
Will Wottreng, 11
Bailey Ruch, 11
Dawson Risser, 12
Nathan Theis, 11
Nolan Ginskey, 10
Josh Sterling, 12
Caleb Fast, 11
Joey Pirkl, 11
Jack Strom, 11
RETURNING STANDOUTS
2022 Captains:
Senior LB/FB Drew Kretlow
Senior DB/WR Collin Vick
Senior OL/DL Mikah Elstad
Senior OL/DL Trever Schirmer (injured)
Senior K Drew Henson (2021 All-State Second Team)
KEEP AN EYE ON
We have the guys we’ve had our eyes on that we expect to elevate and take that next step. Torrin Smith, a younger kid that elevated into an o-line job. A guy like Dawson Risser that dinged up his knee to elevate into a line job. Jacob Ginskey is a year older and we expect more quality performances out of him. Expect Conner Grems to stay healthy and he’ll take that next step.
What’s really cool, at least historically, it always seems like there’s one or two seniors we didn’t see coming. We call them “The Senior Surprise,” like “where did that kid come from?” They’ve been in our program forever and their senior season comes and something happens. They all of the sudden got it figured out, work hard in the weight room and the kid comes out of nowhere and it never fails.
2021 SEASON RECAP
The Huskies finished with a 6-5 overall record, fourth in the Big Southeast Red district standings with a 4-3 record, Section 1AAAAA runner ups.
Earned first round bye to start sections, beat Northfield 33-7 in semifinals, lost 38-33 to Rochester Mayo in the Section 1AAAAA championship game.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We’ve really been pleased with the length of our lines and defensive secondary and our wide receiver core. We’ve got a lot of skilled athletes. Probably have more running backs in the stable than we’ve had in recent years. This year, we’ve got some open competitions. We have a decent number of linemen. We’re not huge on the line, but very athletic.
COMPETITION
Mankato West (2021 Class AAAAA champions) and Rochester Mayo are the main competition in the conference, Mayo is the main competition in Section 1AAAAA. Huskies will be section title contenders.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
23 - Seniors
29 - Juniors
4 - Sophomores