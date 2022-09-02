Assistant coaches: Luke Holt, fifth year; Jacob Jensen, second year
ROSTER
Trevor Hiatt, 12,
David Smith, 12
Cole Piepho, 12
Anton Schroeder, 12
Henry Hilgendorf, 11
Leyton Williams, 11
Lucas Mazariego, 11
Justin Gronli, 11
Hyan Ortiz, 11
Nate Seykora, 11
Jack Thamert, 11
Jack Sorenson, 10
Cody Drever, 10
Tanner Smith, 10
Ethan Borchert, 9
Ayoub Farah, 9
Kayden Melby, 9
Dawson Levy, 9
Finn Vieths, 9
Ryder Erdman, 8
Micah Gentz, 8
Mason Myrom, 8
Lowell Schultz, 8
Grayson Slotsve, 8
Kaiden Struss, 8
Bryce Haverkost, 7
Liam Muir, 7
Connor Zupansic, 7
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Trevor Hiatt, David Smith, Jack Sorenson are returning members of the 2021 Big 9 championship team. Trevor and David were all-conference, Jack was all-conference honorable mention. All three had great Track seasons this past spring.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Cole Piepho, Henry Hilgendorf, Leyton Williams were some of our top JV runners last year
Promising newcomers include Ethan Borchert and Micah Gentz and hopefully others as the season progresses.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Big 9 champions. 3rd place section 1AAA. Preston Meier and Connor Ginskey competed as individuals in the state meet.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Be one of the top teams in the Big 9. Qualify individuals and possibly the team for the state meet.
COMPETITION
Big 9 favorites appear to be Mankato East and maybe Northfield. Section 1AAA favorite is Lakeville North.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
2 returning All-Conference runners
1 returning All-Conference Honorable Mention
5 returning letter winners
We graduated 16 seniors form 2021 team
Ethan Peterson 2021 letter winner moved to Rosemount