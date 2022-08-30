Assistant Coaches: Kevin Werk, 22nd Year; Aaron Schrot, seventh year; Steve Boehning, sixth year
ROSTER
Casey Chambers, 12
Jack Meyer, 12
Connor Jones, 12
Carter Luebbe, 12
Garron Hoffman, 12
Tate Hermes, 12
Dylan Heiderscheidt, 12
Kael Neumann, 12
Aaron Richter, 12
Jesse Ortiz, 11
Evan Schweisthal, 11
Hunter Perdue, 11
Jiar Peralta, 11
Carter Bilitz, 10
Jayden Kennedy, 10
Logan Maas Hansen, 10
Aiden Ahrens, 10
Cain Johannes, 10
Homero Guerrero, 10
Mason Degrood, 10
Bennett Stinocher, 9
Levin Wilson, 9
Quintin Goblirsch, 9
Connor Wilson, 9
Orion Heintz, 9
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Tate Hermes – Three year starter at MLB and C, two year captain, 2021 Underclassman of the Year for our Sub-District, 2021 Team MVP – Leader of the team, outstanding player with great talent. Should have another outstanding year.
Dylan Heiderscheidt – Three year starter at DE, two year starter at OT, two year captain, 2021 Team Linemen of the Year – Another leader of the team, has an incredible motor, never stops moving.
Garron Hoffman – Returning starter at HB and OLB - Had a breakout year last year at HB, will be looked on to take on a lot of carries.
Connor Jones – Returning WR and played several positions on Defense, 2021 Team Skill Player of the Year – Lead the team in receptions and yards, is a skilled player that can help us in several different positions.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Casey Chambers – Expected to play a large role in the passing game. Should have a breakout season at DB.
Jack Meyer – Played big for us last year, going to be a leader in our defensive secondary.
Jesse Ortiz – Extremely skilled player, should be an offensive and defensive leader for us this year. Looking for Jesse to have a huge breakout season.
2021 SEASON RECAP
0-9 Regular Season, 0-6 District
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We will be young this year, but will have some very talented football players. We will be looking to be competitive the entire season. WE would like to add some wins, but ultimately we are looking to improve our rushing and passing game, while being more aggressive on defense.
COMPETITION
We feel we will be competitive in the Sub-District. We play some very good teams all season, several that went far in the post season last year. Sub-District Favorites will be Blooming Prairie, GFW and NRHEG.