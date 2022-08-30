Head Coach: Dave Bon, 10th year
Assistant Coach: Garrett Fitzgerald, first year
ROSTERS
Girls XC
Isabel Miller, 11*
Addison O'Connor, 11*
Clara Thurnau, 10*
Avery Arndt, 8*
Amelia Fitzgerald, 8
Madison Murphy, 8
Josie Sanford, 8
Megan Tegmeier, 8
Aurora Heintz, 7
Boys XC
Austin Erickson, 12*
Cohen O'Connor, 12*
Cohen Stursa, 12*
Riley Babcock, 11*
John Hora, 9
Alex Thurnau, 9
Drake Stursa, 8
Jackson Bilitz, 7
Mason Kolling, 7
Anthony Wilson, 7
* denotes previous letter winners
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Girls - Isabel Miller is our top returning runner from last year. She will likely be our fastest girl.
Boys - Cohen Stursa is the one to watch this year. He has continued to improve and I have high hopes for his senior year.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Girls - Clara Thurnau and Addison O’Connor both had breakthrough track seasons and I am excited to see how they run this fall. Additionally, we have a good group of returning eighth graders, Avery Arndt, Madison Murphy, Josie Sanford, and Megan Tegmeier, any of whom could step into a varsity position this year. Rounding out the group are two new runners, eighth grader Amelia Fitzgerald, and seventh grader Aurora Heintz. I am always optimistic about new athletes.
Boys - Austin Erickson, Cohen O’Connor should be competitive this season. I know Austin has worked hard over the summer. Cohen O’Connor had a great track season and could surprise some people this year. Junior Riley Babcock also improved significantly during track. As a group, they have a lot of experience. Eighth grader Drake Stursa is returning and should improve significantly. We also have a few new runners. John Hora and Alex Thurnau will be running their first seasons as ninth graders. Jackson Bilitz, Mason Kolling, and Anthony Wilson are joining the teams as seventh graders.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Girls - Conference: 5th of 5 teams
Section: 17th of 17 teams
Boys - Conference: 4th of 6 teams
Section: 14th of 19 teams
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Individual improvement is always the priority for the runners. Improvement from the start of the season to the end and from one season to the next is the main goal.
Girls - We are a young team with only three upper class runners. As the eighth grade girls continue to improve, the team will improve. This will be the first time in a while that there could be competition for the seven varsity spots. I hope that motivates some of the younger girls to reach their full potential.
Boys - This is an experienced group many of whom show significant improvement during the track season. I am confident that will translate into improved times in cross country, as well. Our top four runners, Cohen O., Cohen S., Austin and Riley will provide a solid foundation. If one of the younger runners can fill out our top 5, we should be competitive in the conference.
COMPETITION
WEM/JWP boys and girls won the conference meet last year. They will be the ones we will watch this season.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
8 - Previous letter winners