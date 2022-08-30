Isabel Miller (Medford Girls XC) 2022

Isabel Miller will look to be one of Medford's top runners for the girls cross country team during the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Head Coach: Dave Bon, 10th year

Austin Erickson (Medford Boys XC) 2022

Austin Erickson is just one of several returning runners for the Medford boys cross country team and will play a big part in success during the 2022 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments