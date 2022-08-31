COACHES
Head coach: Gina Hendrickson, 16th combined year of head coaching volleyball
JV coach: Cory Hendrickson, third year at JV
C-Squad coach: Alli Schmidt, second year with C-Squad
ROSTER
Addison Doocy, 11, MH/OH
Macy Lembke, 11, S
Sierra Larson, 12, MH
Elizabeth Miner, 11, OH
Madi Lea, 12, OH
Grace Krejci, 12, DS
Madison Thurneau, 12, DS
Lily Bakken, 12, DS
Sophie Thomas, 11, MH
Abby Hefling, 12, MH
Madelaine Stoen, 12, OH
Clare Rennie, 12, RH
Layla Lembke, 11, RH
Annaka Forsberg, 11, MH
Haven Carlson, 12, OH/MH
Anna Pauly, 12, RH
Lexi Steckelberg, 12, S
RETURNING STANDOUTS
We will be a senior heavy team and return all positions from last year. Our team put in an awful lot of time and effort in the winter season and the summer season to improve and it is really paying dividends as we start this fall.
Look to see some real fire from senior, Sierra Larson. Sierra can do it all. She’s a long player who hits a big ball from nearly anywhere on the court. Despite her flashy offense, Sierra’s defense is tight. She’s a determined blocker and a solid floor defender. Sierra missed a chunk of the ’21 season due to an injury and she’s hungry to make up for lost time. We’re looking for big things from Sierra this season.
Abby Hefling is another stand out senior (last year Gopher Conference Honorable Mention winner). Her blocking timing is on point and we trust her to put up a wall at the net. She’s a smart player who brings a unique spark to the court. Abby will shoulder a lot of responsibility and I’m confident that she’ll handle it all like a pro.
Madi Lea was the team libero last season (as a junior). We’re working with Madi in a new role this fall, and she’s embracing it with gusto. Madi is an enthusiastic and determined athlete. She is the heartbeat of our group. She radiates good vibes and creates positive team chemistry. Last year Madi earned a Gopher All Conference Sportsmanship Award.
Haven Carlson is bursting with potential. She often has us laughing in the gym, but in all seriousness, this kid could have a breakout season. She’s tall, has a mean vertical, and can really bang a ball. If Haven can get her total game in line, she’ll be a force at the net. I have high hopes for Haven this year.
Macy Lembke will lead our offense at the setting position. In my opinion, an offense is only as good as the setter and Macy is handling her responsibilities well. I’ve asked a lot of Macy in the off-season and she’s worked really hard to improve her game. Not only is she making consistent connections with our hitters, but she’s also become an offensive threat in her own right and a strong server. I’m proud of the improvements that Macy is making every day. It makes our whole team better.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Anna Pauly is yet another tall senior who gives our defense a strong block at the net. Pauly is a great kid who is learning to become a more aggressive hitter. She could be the key to our team really balancing our offense across the net and being a true threat in each hitting slot.
Grace Krejci – Grace is a smaller player who makes big plays for us in the back row. She reads the court well and keeps the ball alive. One of our team goals is to be scrappier defenders and we couldn’t do that without Grace’s efforts. A lot of attention will go to our taller players at the net, but Grace shouldn’t go unrecognized. Those offensive plays wouldn’t start without her ability to read well and pick up big digs in the back court.
2021 SEASON RECAP
2021 Gopher Conference Record 2 – 9 – 0
2021 Overall Record 6-19-0
Last year we were seeded at the bottom of section 1AA. We won a play-in game vs. Rochester Lourdes 3-1 earning a trip to Cannon Falls who ultimately ended our season 0-3. Cannon Falls went on to play in the state tournament.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Obviously, we are senior heavy and coming off a tough 2021 season. I really want the kids to enjoy playing volleyball and competing, but also understand the finitude of the season. This is it for many of the girls on the team and we want to make every moment count.
With that said, we expect to greatly improve our mental toughness – we are working to establish a stronger culture in our gym and set higher standards. The players have placed their trust in my coaching and leadership and I take that to heart. In our gym, we are all giving our best effort. If we remain all in all season, wins will happen.
I expect the girls to block a lot of hitters this fall. We have height, but they had this same height last year as well. That’s not new. What is new is that we are focusing on strong fundamentals and emphasizing heart over height to be more aggressive on defense.
Our serve receive is already much improved and it is something that we work on every day. Look to see our first ball side out percentage improve.
Most importantly, I want to see the players be their authentic selves on the court and play as a unified group with high energy. If the girls can do that, they will experience success. At that point, I just want to be along for the ride. This team is fun to coach. I feel fortunate to be back and specifically to be working with this group of players.
COMPETITION
Honestly, there are a lot of great teams out there and we are going to have to bring it in every match. We open with Goodhue on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in their gym and will be challenged right away by a section 1AA team.
Our section is loaded with volleyball talent. Programs like Cannon Falls and Zumbrota-Mazeppa will return top teams. What we need to do better this year is work to win games against the section opponents that are on our regular season schedule (Goodhue, Dover-Eyota, Medford, Triton). This will set us up for better post-season opportunities.
The Gopher Conference is packed with tough competition as well. I expect WEM, K-W, FBA and Medford to have difficult teams to beat this season. We definitely have our work cut out for us, but I believe that we are up for the challenge.