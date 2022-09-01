COACHES
Head coach: Chad Gimbel, 25th year
Assistant coaches: Matt Kittelson, 15th year; Justin Kiehne, fifth year; Karl Steckelberg, eighth year; David Lassahn, third year; Erik LaRock, second year; Josh Johnson, seventh year; Charlie Heimerman, second year; Spencer Ohm, second year
ROSTER
Bradley Boyd, 9, QB/CB
Carter Bishop, 10, WR/DB
Cole Wangen,10, HB/LB
Cade Christianson, 12, WR/DB
Gage Mullenbach, 10, HB/DB
Brady Kittelson, 10, QB/DB
Jonathan Grant, 10, WR/DB
Sam Smith, 12, WR/DB
Alex Lea, 10, WR/LB
Jacob Pauly, 10, WR/LB
Carsten Ingvalson, 9, WR/DB
Cale Braaten, 11, WR/DB
Bo Zwiener, 10, HB/LB
Cannon Wacek, 9, WR/DB
Derek Kubicek, 11, WR/DB
Kolby Vigeland, 11, WR/DB
Lance Lembke, 9, OL/LB
Andrew Froid, 9, OL/DL
Vincent Hernandez, 10, OL/DL
Wyatt Magnuson, 9, OL/DL
Devon Loth, 9, OL/LB
Aden Doocy, 9, OL/LB
Owen Krueger, 10, OL/DL
Kohan Miller, 10, OL/DL
Quintin Hynes, 10, OL/LB
Jacob Mckee, 11, OL/DL
Jayden Van, 10, OL/DL
Sean O'Brien, 10, OL/DL
Brady Johnson, 9, OL/DL
Sam Pirkl, 12, OL/DL
Cooper Cooke, 10, OL/DL
Micah Donnelly, 12, OL/LB
Dylan Anderson, 11, FB/LB
Paul Sunde, 12, manager
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Cade Christianson—Senior—WR/DB—two way starter—15 receptions, 148 yards, four TDs, 50 Tackles, one interception
Sam Pirkl—Senior—OL/DL—two way starter—Very good offensive lineman—will have to be leader of the group—63 tackles, 3.0 sacks, eight TFL
Micah Donnelly—Senior—OL/LB—Returning Starting LB—29 Tackles—4 TFL
Alex Lea—Sophomore—WR/LB—Returning Starting LB—88 Tackles, 2.0 Sacks, five TFL
Owen Krueger—Sophomore—OL/DL—Returning offensive lineman—Big strong lineman with very good technique
Cole Wangen—Sophomore—Backup HB—447 yards, six TDs
KEEP AN EYE ON
Sam Smith—Senior—WR/DB
Derek Kubicek—Junior—WR/DB
Cale Braaten—Junior—WR/DB
Brady Kittelson—Sophomore—QB/DB
Jacob Pauly—Sophomore—WR/LB
Cooper Cooke—Sophomore—OL/DL
Vincent Hernandez—Sophomore—OL/DL
2021 SEASON RECAP
8-0 in Conference, first place
Lost in the Section Finals to Maple River
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
Our goals and expectations never change—we expect to challenge for a conference and section championship by continuing to have the process as the goal. The process is working to get better each day, doing the little things—uncommon things, working hard, playing as one, the players lead, learning to compete in practice and carry that over to games, being coachable and willing to change…if we are mindful of these things, do them every day the results will take care of themselves.
COMPETITION
Our goal is to be one of the top teams in the conference in section
Teams to beat in the conference will be St Clair/Loyola, NRHEG
Top teams in the section will be Maple River, Blue Earth, St Clair, NRHEG
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
34 - Total players
10 - Letter winners
5 - Seniors
5 - Juniors
15 -Sophomores
9 - Freshmen