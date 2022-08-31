COACHES
Head coach: John Bruns, 24th year as a cross country head coach
ROSTER
Boys Team
Alex Riley, 12
Hosea Baker, 12
Jesse Cardenas, 12
Sam Michaud, 12
Stephen Fennell, 12
Elliott Swenson, 12
Drew McGee, 12
Ben Riley, 11
Jaxon Harberts, 11
Tyler Forystek, 11
Breckin Cochlin, 11
Will Sunde, 10
Drew Reinke, 9
Tyler Anderson, 9
Cooper Foster, 8
Isaac Fort, 7
Girls Team
Chloe McCarthy, 12
Abby Smith, 12
Abi Thoreson, 12
Shanna Halverson, 11
Rachel Winzenburg, 11
Lily Schammel, 11
Anna Haberman, 11
Gloria Hernandez, 8
Sophia Esplan, 8
Haley McIntosh, 7
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Boys Team
Hosea Baker (12) 4x Letterwinner 2018-2021
Tyler Forystek (11) 4x Letterwinner 2018-2021
Jesse Cardenas (12) 2x Letterwinner 2020-2021
Stephen Fennell (12) 2x Letterwinner 2020-2021
Jaxon Harberts (11) 2x Letterwinner 2020-2021
Alex Riley (12) Letterwinner 2021
Sam Michaud (12) Letterwinner 2021
Elliott Swenson (12) Letterwinner 2021
Girls Team
Abby Smith (12) 4x 2017-2019 – HM All Conference 2018 and 2019 – MVP 2019
Chloe McCarthy (12) Letterwinner 2020 – All Conference 2021 – MVP 2021
Gloria Hernandez (8) Letterwinner 2021 – Conference Champion 2021 – Leader of the Pack 2021
KEEP AN EYE ON
Boys Newcomers:
Drew McGee (12), Breckin Cochlin (11), Will Sunde (10), Tyler Anderson (9), Isaac Fort (7)
Girls Newcomers:
Abi Thoreson (12), Rachel Winzenburg (11), Anna Haberman (11), Lily Schammel (11), Haley McIntosh (7)
2021 SEASON RECAP
The boys were second in the conference and 17th in the section last year. We have everyone back from last year and we also added some newcomers who will compete to be in our top seven right away.
The girls were third in the conference and 14th in the section last year. We lost several runners who had a ton of experience to graduation. We do return three of our top four though and with the development of a couple newcomers we should be competitive.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We have a great group this year with 26 athletes out for the team. Many of them worked very hard in the weight room this summer and are a lot stronger. It will be fun to watch this off-season work pay off this season.
Boys - We are very excited with the group we have right now. We have a lot of depth, experience and ability. As the season goes on and we get closer to our big meets it will be fun to watch what this group can accomplish.
Girls - We have five newcomers to the team this season and several of them will compete for varsity spots. They have been working very hard and they should improve all season long.