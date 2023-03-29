Whether it's fall, winter or spring, Medford’s Austin Erickson always has a way to stay busy. The three-sport senior athlete runs cross country to start the school year, becomes the Tigers’ leading scorer in basketball during the winter and competes in track and field to close out the spring.
But one thing is for certain, Erickson has etched his name into the Medford athletic books as he continues to inch his way closer to becoming a two-sport athlete with basketball and track at Martin Luther College in New Ulm next winter.
Basketball was the primary focus for Erickson while being recruited to MLC and it’s what led him to crossing off a major milestone and breaking a school record during this winter.
Going into the 2022-23 season, Erickson was ready to take over the reins as the Medford boys leading scorer after being a 1-2 scoring punch with then-senior Henry Grayson during his junior season.
Erickson elevated his game even further throughout this season by jumping up from 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game over the span of 27 games his junior season to 21.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals per game on his way to a Second Team All-Conference selection.
“We just knew, not only his scoring ability, but his ability as a basketball player was going to make leaps and bounds from last year,” said Medford boys basketball head coach Steve Boehning. “Just from nothing his freshman season to easily break over 1,000 (points) was pretty remarkable. The single season scoring record, he broke the boys record pretty easily, but to break Emma’s, she was amazing here, and he did that with a game left in the season I believe, that was just amazing.”
With around 8:40 left in the first half of the Tigers’ Feb. 17 matchup with the United South Central Rebels, Erickson came down with a defensive rebound, drove the full length of the court, hit a quick spin move and got his shot to fall to eclipse the illustrious 1,000 career point mark.
And in the following two final regular season games after the USC game, Erickson recorded team-highs 19 points against Blue Earth Area and 26 points against Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton to surpass former Medford girls standout Emma Kniefel’s single-season point record of 545 points.
“A lot of work went into it,” Erickson said. “Over the summer, ever since seventh grade when I thought I wanted to play basketball the rest of my life. I try to get as much time in the gym as I can and of course it got harder as I got older.”
The hard work is starting to pay off as Erickson is now set to join the Knights of Martin Luther College next winter for not only basketball, but track and field as well.
Erickson originally went out to visit Martin Luther College right after his junior basketball season and during the track season with the Tigers, which is where he met up with the coaching staffs from Martin Luther boys basketball, track and field and cross country.
The Knights kept an eye on him during this basketball season, but on the track and field side of things, they were more than ready to offer him up a roster spot for next season.
“First time I went out and visited, we scheduled and (Martin Luther) said since I was interested in these sports, we can meet with the coaches,” Erickson said. “It was three-in-a-row. We got basketball, track and field and cross country. The basketball coach said he’d watch me more this year because they’re more focused on the seniors coming in, not the juniors. They said, “we’ll watch you,’ and track and field was like, ‘we’ll come out and watch you, but we’d like to have you a part of our team.’”
Erickson has the chance to be a difference maker in the basketball and track programs with basketball looking to rebound off a 2-23 overall season and a short-handed track team looking to build program numbers back up with six seniors set to depart.
With that in mind, plus already being familiar with the campus and it being a good spot for him to follow future plans to be a teacher, Erickson knew that Martin Luther College was the right choice for him.
He’s set to be a two-sport athlete with the Knights, but Erickson has the option to become a three-sport athlete with cross country, but still isn’t fully decided if he also wants to commit to running cross country at MLC on top of basketball and track.
But before he can head off to MLC, Erickson still has his senior track and field season with the Tigers right in front of him, which he hopes to cross off a couple of personal records and maybe even a school record as a distance runner.
“I’m going to try to get under five (minutes) on the mile, more just like hitting PRs and seeing how much I can do,” Erickson said on track goals this season. “4x800, we’re kind of hoping to break another record. We were five seconds off last year, so we’ll see how that goes.”
In Medford’s first track and field meet of the 2023 season with the Gopher Conference Indoor meet, Erickson recorded a first place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of two minutes, 26.37 seconds. He also placed third in the long jump at 16 feet, nine inches, fourth in the triple jump at 34 feet, nine inches, and helped the 4x800 team place first with a final time of 9:34.04.
At the end of the day, it’s just an exciting time to know you’re able to move on to the next level.
“It’s really exciting,” Erickson said on moving onwards to the collegiate ranks. “I’ve always wanted to play basketball. I’m just excited to continue to play sports in college and maybe go on further.”