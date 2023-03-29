Whether it's fall, winter or spring, Medford’s Austin Erickson always has a way to stay busy. The three-sport senior athlete runs cross country to start the school year, becomes the Tigers’ leading scorer in basketball during the winter and competes in track and field to close out the spring.

Medford senior guard Austin Erickson (3) brings the ball up the court in one of the Tigers' regular season games during the 2022-23 season. Erickson is set to play basketball and compete in track and field at Martin Luther College next year. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(Medford TF) Austin Erickson 4x800

Medford senior Austin Erickson runs his leg of the boys 4x800 relay at the Gopher Conference Indoor meet. Erickson is set to play basketball and compete in track and field at Martin Luther College next year. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

