After a season full of consistently climbing up the Big 9 Conference standings, the Owatonna boys tennis team traveled to the Rochester Outdoor Tennis Center in Rochester Saturday for the Big 9 Championships.
As a team, the Huskies finished third, with the Rochester Century Panthers and the conference team champions Rochester Mayo Spartans being the only two teams ahead of them.
Individually, the No. 2 doubles pairing of Aiden Engel and Damien Boubin earned Owatonna’s highest placement of the day. Engel and Boubin earned a first round bye before defeating Winona’s Brady Fort and Owen Brietzki 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the finals.
Engel and Boubin matched up against Mayo’s Daniel Meunier and Caleb Neisen, but ultimately finished as the No. 2 doubles runner ups following a 6-2, 6-0 loss to the Spartans’ duo.
Falling just shy of their respective championship matches, but claiming bronze was No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher, No. 3 singles player Thomas Herzog and the No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert.
Pilcher defeated Mankato East’s Madden Vanderwerf 7-6, 6-1 (6) following a first round bye, but fell 6-4, 6-3 to eventual runner up Mihajlo Skulic of Rochester Century. In the third/fourth place game, Pilcher defeated Austin’s Joe Schammel 6-3, 6-1 (10).
Herzog beat Mankato West’s Desmond Johnson 6-2, 6-2 in quarterfinals before falling 6-1, 6-1 to No. 3 singles champion Noah Wisniewski of Mayo in the semifinals. Following the loss, he defeated Nathan Moos of Rochester John Marshall 6-2, 6-0.
Tucker and Gantert defeated Northfield’s Tate Sand and Parker Sneary 6-3, 6-1 following their first round bye, but fell 6-1, 6-3 to eventual No. 1 doubles champs Ben Erickson and Philip Wisniewski of Mayo. The pairing then defeated Mankato West’s Nicholas Danger and Sam Oltman for third place.
At No. 3 doubles, Levi Kubicek and Finn Loveless fell just short of bronze and took fourth place. They defeated Austin’s Marcos Castro and Timothy Perez 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, but fell 6-3, 6-0 to Mankato West’s Caspar Olseth and Sebastian Hoehn in the semifinals and fell 6-4, 6-4 to Mankato East’s Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland in the third place matchup.
Thomas Oien won his opening round match at No. 4 singles 6-2, 6-2 over Red Wing’s Luke Farrar, but was eliminated by John Marshall’s Philip Dahlen in a 6-4, 6-2 loss. Liam Smith had a first round bye, but dropped his first match against Red Wing’s Aidan Hull.
The Huskies will start their Section 1AA team tournament on Tuesday and will advance to the next round on Thursday if they win Tuesday’s opening round.