The Medford Tigers and the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Grizzlies clashed on the mat inside Medford High School Thursday. A run of bonus point victories helped pave the way for a 49-15 dual victory for the hosting Tigers.
WEM/JWP got off to a good start with Brady Murphy coming out on top with a 4-2 decision over Luis Lopez to put the Grizzlies up 3-0, but the Tigers were quick to take control.
Kaden Harfmann won by forfeit at 113 pounds and started a run of seven total bonus point victories for Medford.
Jack Meyer recorded a pin in just over 30 seconds at 120 pounds before Colton Glende and Tommy Elwood both recorded falls in nearly a minute each at 126 and 132 respectively. Evan Schweisthal followed with an 18-1 tech fall over Kelton Erler at 138 pounds before Charley Elwood recorded a 15-0 tech fall over Lucas Morsching at 152 and Garron Hoffman pinning Patrick Adams in 46 seconds at 152.
The Grizzlies were able to get back on the scoreboard with Isaac Quast winning in a 7-2 decision over Chase Balzer at 160, but it was followed by Tate Hermes winning by forfeit and Dylan Heiderscheidt winning by a 7-2 decision at 192 for Medford.
WEM/JWP’s Avery Fall recorded a 9-5 decision over Aiden Ahrens and Keegan Kuball pinned Mason Degrood at 1:57 to close out the dual for the Grizzlies. Both teams were open at 220 pounds and resulted in a double forfeit.
Medford and WEM/JWP will be seeing each other soon enough as WEM/JWP will be hosting its own tournament in Janesville on Saturday and the Tigers are set to be one of the teams competing.