The Northfield wrestling team sits on the throne of the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA, and the Owatonna Huskies are among the teams battling to dethrone the Raiders.
The Huskies rolled out the mat and lowered the lamp inside Owatonna High School Thursday to host the reigning conference and section champion. Despite a strong run during the middle weights, Northfield capitalized on early and late bonus points to earn a 36-30 dual win over Owatonna.
“Overall, it was dependent on bonus points and we gave up too many pins and bonus points that way, which we talk about all the time,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “So if we get that ship righted, then we’re in the driver’s seat and win tonight, as long as we save bonus points.”
Northfield got off to a strong start as the Raiders turned Caley Graber, who stands as the state’s No. 1 ranked girls 106-pounder, against Owatonna’s up-and-comer Kaden Lindquist to open things. Graber jumped out to a 10-0 lead before picking up the win by fall at 3:51 to set the tone for the Raiders.
It helped spark 113AAA No. 8 ranked Caden Staab to defeat Donoven Sorenson by an 8-4 decision at 113 pounds and Zane Engels to pin Jayden Jirele at 3:18 during the 120 pound bout to give Northfield an early 15-0 lead.
Owatonna got on the board with defending section champion Lane Karsten defeating Keith Harner by a 10-4 decision, but Northfield answered with a 4-1 decision victory for Sam Harner over Parker Casas.
But when Michael Reinardy bolted out for his match against Austin Benjamin at 138 pounds, the Huskies were ready to flip the switch on Northfield.
Reinardy pinned Benjamin in 43 seconds, which was followed by Jack Sorenson winning by forfeit and Mason Blum battling through a mid-match ankle injury before pinning Iah Scheich at 152 pounds to give Owatonna a 21-18 lead.
“[Reinardy and Blum] earned it, both of those guys have worked so hard,” Johnson said. “Mason getting back in the room after sustaining a knee injury and Michael dealing with some illness, but now they’re both healthy. You saw the product of how hard they’re working in the wrestling room.”
The 160 pound matchup saw a top 10 bout as the Raiders sent out 160AAA No. 9 ranked Jackson Barron to face the Huskies’ 160AAA No. 3 ranked Cael Robb. With three takedowns, Robb picked up a 6-1 decision to increase the Huskies’ lead to 24-18.
Collin Staab put an end to the run of losses for Northfield by defeating RJ Reinardy in a 12-6 decision at 170 pounds, before Ella Pagel turned the tide back into the Raiders’ hands.
Pagel, FloWrestling’s No. 1 ranked girls 164-pound wrestler in the country and defending girls state champion, stepped up to face Owatonna’s Ryan Felts at 182 pounds.
The bout between Pagel and Felts went back and forth, but in an attempt for Felts to escape from a Pagel reverse making it 7-4 in her favor, he got caught on his back and Pagel took advantage for the pin at 4:58 and gave Northfield a 27-24 lead.
From there, the Raiders were able to fall back on some of the programs vets with Owen Murphy and Ryan Kuyper bumping up weight classes and winning big matches. Murphy defeated Blake Fitcher in a 2-1 decision and Kuyper pinned Max Flemke in 43 seconds to seal the dual win.
Grant Lower picked up the win for Owatonna at 185 by fall over Noah Ackerman at 3:35, but the six bonus points were only enough to cut the 12-point lead down to six points.
“[Northfield] wasn’t 100% healthy, we weren’t 100% healthy, so we knew it was kind of a leveled playing field that way,” Johnson said. “We trust both of these teams will be peaking at sections time and let the fur fly at that point.”