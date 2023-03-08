In the mind of senior guard Collin Vick, the players and staff of Owatonna boys basketball, and all of the past, present and future Huskies in the stands, there was simply never a scenario where Owatonna would’ve lost in Tuesday night’s 80-72 double overtime thriller against Rochester Century.

Collin Vick

Senior guard Collin Vick brings the ball up the court during Owatonna's double overtime win over Rochester Century. Vick led the Huskies with 30 points. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Jason Klecker

Senior forward Jason Klecker shoots the ball over a Rochester Century defender. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Nolan Ginskey

Sophomore guard Nolan Ginskey steals the ball away from Rochester Century's Ryan Ohm. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Nils Gantert

Senior forward Nils Gantert goes up for a shot. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ayden Walter

Senior guard Ayden Walter shoots a free throw attempt during the second overtime. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

