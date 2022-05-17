Coming into Monday night, the Owatonna girls lacrosse team was hunting a big bounce-back game following back-to-back home losses to Section 1A foes Mankato, who the Huskies beat earlier in the season, and Farmington.
Just under three minutes into their Monday game against Northfield, the Huskies forced the Raiders’ goalie into turning the ball over. Senior midfielder Hannah St. Martin scooped up the ground ball, drove past a group of defenders and lobbed the ball towards the net.
Sophomore attacker Maddy McGinn controlled the ball and slotted her shot right past the goalie and directly into the back of the net for the goal of the night. From that moment on, the Huskies never looked back in their eventual 14-3 victory.
“Overall, I think tonight went well,” said Owatonna head coach Dani Licht. “We’ve had the last few games to focus on doubles in every aspect of the field and I definitely thinks that's what helped contribute to some of our success with causing turnovers and, majority of the time, keeping the ball on [Northfield’s] end.”
Junior midfielder Anni Moran swerved past a group of four Raiders and doubled Owatonna’s lead after recovering an Audrey Simon shot rebound. Fellow junior Ella Hayes eluded Northfield’s defense core in front of the net and set up an easy pass-and-score with Simon on the assist.
McGinn netted her second goal of the night just seconds later, Simon scored her first of the night and Moran scored her second before the Raiders were able to get on the scoreboard with under two minutes left to snap a near-first half shutout by the Huskies.
The one goal was enough for Northfield’s attack to start getting its wheels turning and the Raiders were able to capitalize on two more goals in the opening minutes of the second half. However, Moran and sophomore attacker Halle Oldefendt were ready with responses at the same time.
Then the Huskies ability to force turnovers, come up with ground balls and swaying ball possession into their control made it so Northfield was backed up in its defensive zone and provided little-to-no opportunities to get the ball and advance it up field.
Simon finally broke through and scored her second goal of the night with just under 10 minutes remaining and it helped Owatonna’s attack open another floodgate of offense.
McGinn completed her hat trick with her third goal, then scored her fourth goal of the night a minute after Moran scored her fourth. Simon recorded her own hat trick and the third of the game for Owatonna before connecting with McGinn to ice the game with three minutes left.
McGinn’s response following the back-to-back losses saw her post a team-leading five goals while Moran followed with four goals, Simon with three goals and one goal from Hayes and Oldefendt.
“Maddy McGinn has had a rough few games prior to tonight and she was kind of ticked at herself going into the game,” Licht said. “So it was nice to see her show up and be able to make herself useful on the scoreboard.”
An 11-goal victory provides a major boost in confidence, especially when it's against a conference and a section team.
The Huskies close out their regular season with two big games with the next coming against current conference-leading Rochester Century, who beat them 10-9 in Owatonna earlier in the season.
Then right after, the Huskies get to return home for their regular season finale to host Section 1A standout Lakeville South.
Owatonna is vying for home field advantage to begin the Section 1A playoffs and closing out the season with another win, especially to split a season series with another top section team in Century or handing Lakeville South an uncharacteristic loss would help the Huskies seal at least one more home game.