After the Owatonna Huskies and the Albert Lea Tigers traded buckets to open Friday night’s Big 9 Conference matchup, the ensuing series of events foreshadowed just how different the first half would go for the Huskies and the Tigers in Owatonna’s eventual 81-37 victory.
Seniors Collin Vick and Nils Gantert trapped Albert Lea’s Pal Wal near midcourt and forced a turnover on a bad pass, which found the hands of Ayden Walter. The senior guard dished the ball down low to Vick, who made the extra pass to Gantert for the and-one basket after drawing a foul on Wal.
It’s been no secret to other Big 9 Conference teams that the Huskies enjoy their fast pace of play including non-stop pressure on the ball defensively. But Friday night’s first half showcased just how dangerous the Huskies can be when things click on both ends of the court.
Getting the ball up the court for the Tigers was the first issue, but what helped the Huskies pull ahead early was forcing consistent turnovers off of long passes that’d miss the mark and go out of bounds or Owatonna would jump in front of them and lead a break going the opposite way.
But on the opposite side of the court, the Huskies played textbook team basketball by moving the ball around and making the extra passes when needed for an open shot, which based off of their near 70% first-half field goal percentage, would result in easy baskets more times than not.
“We started off pretty hot, hitting out shots, playing good defense and making them work from half court or full court when they were bringing the ball up,” Vick said. “Then we were finishing in transition at the start. Nils started off hot and got us going, everyone started following in line and feeding off the energy.”
Not only were the Huskies finding their easy chances for points, they were consistently able to rely on multiple different players to put the ball in the hoop.
Gantert, a senior forward, enjoyed one of his best games on the offensive end by helping spark a 15-0 Owatonna run following Albert Lea’s game-opening basket with seven points. He’d end up as one of five Huskies to finish in double digit scoring behind his 11 points.
The Tigers struggled shooting the ball in the first half after shooting 29.4% from the field and 12.5% from three. Mixed with tough defense from the Huskies, a bit of frustration set in for Albert Lea, which ended up helping Owatonna continue to pull ahead.
Jason Klecker and Rielly Kleeberger helped cap off one of Owatonna’s best halves of the season with Klecker receiving a deep outlet pass from Walter and producing a two-hand dunk before Kleeberger ended the half drawing a shooting foul and knocking down both of his free throw attempts.
Owatonna held a 37-point lead over Albert Lea going halftime after the Huskies produced 54 first-half points while limiting the Tigers to just 17 points.
“We’ve been pleased most of the season, but we talked at halftime and that was about as sharp as we could’ve been,” said Owatonna head coach Josh Williams. “On both ends of the floor, our guys were dialed in defensively and I thought we shared the ball well offensively. Had four or five guys in double figures, so shared the ball well and guys made shots when they got them.”
While the Huskies continued to slowly build on the lead in the second half, they used their large lead as a prime opportunity to distribute play time to the bench. By the end of the game, Owatonna saw 17 different Huskies record at least two minutes on the court.
Vick ended the game as Owatonna’s leading scorer and leader in assists with 14 points and five assists. Burmeister added 13 points and was followed by Gantert’s 11 points, Walter’s 11 points and team-high four steals and Kleeberger’s 10 points.
Klecker finished with eight points and team-highs seven rebounds and two blocks, Nolan Ginskey and Nathan Theis added five points each and Jacob Ginskey added four points.
With their win over the Tigers, the Huskies improved to 12-4 on the season and 9-3 in Big 9 play. They’ll look to extend their win streak to four games on Thursday night when they return home on Thursday to host Rochester Century, who beat Owatonna 65-48 in the second game of the season.