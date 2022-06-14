The ending to the Owatonna Huskies’ 2022 baseball season was bittersweet for a loaded senior core, who closed out their high school careers after years of representing the Huskies on the diamond.
But for recently graduated left fielder Caleb Vereide, his baseball journey continues on past high school and summer ball, as he plans to play Division III baseball in the spring of 2023 at the University of Northwestern-St. Paul.
Vereide’s search for his future landing stop first came down to just finding a school that he wanted to attend post-Owatonna, then figuring out if baseball would also work out, and the Eagles of UNW stood out.
“I was looking at the college first to try to figure out where I wanted to go to college and then try to play baseball there, and it ended up working out,” Vereide said. “It’s just the college I wanted to go to for academics and just their values.”
During the spring of 2021, Vereide took a couple of visits about an hour north to St. Paul, and those visits over the course of the spring eventually paved the way for his commitment to play for the Eagles in late November 2021 and signing a letter of intent on National Signing Day.
One of the moments of realization at UNW was going to be the right school for him came a couple of visits in.
“I think it was the third visit that I took there and just talking to the coach, and it just kind of hit me that this is where I was meant to go,” Vereide said.
Vereide is joining an Eagles team that’s coming off a successful 2022 season where they went 27-16 overall with a 17-4 record in Upper Midwest Athletic Conference play and earned the No. 3 seed in the 2022 National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) tournament.
UNW picked up wins 9-5 over No. 6 Southwestern Christian University and No. 2 Concordia University-Michigan before falling to No. 5 seeded University of Fort Lauderdale. They beat No. 1 Southwestern Assemblies of God University, but dropped a rematch against Concordia afterwards.
With the Huskies, Vereide routinely patrolled left field and consistently batted in the top half of the order, which included batting in the No. 3 spot to close out the season. On occasions, Vereide would show off his arm on the mound.
He’ll soon be joining a very young outfielding core on the Eagles, who have one graduating senior and one soon-to-be-senior with the rest completing their freshman or sophomore campaigns.
But before Vereide makes the move up to UNW, he’ll have another summer filled with baseball, which includes playing for Owatonna’s Post 77 American Legion baseball team, which also includes another collegiate ball player in Matt Seykora, who plays Division II at Southwestern Minnesota State.
“I’m just excited to keep playing, getting better and being able to play ball for another four years,” Vereide said. “It’s just exciting being able to keep playing.”