In a two-day event, the Owatonna Huskies saw a couple of high placements while competing in the Big 9 Conference boys swim and dive meet. But the big highlight for Owatonna came during Friday night’s diving meet in Northfield, where Cole Piepho came a conference champion and diving coach Chris Snow was honored as Diving Coach of the Year.


Ryan Peterson (200 IM)

Owatonna senior Ryan Peterson competes in the 200 IM during the Big 9 swim meet in Rochester. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carter Quam (50 free)

Owatonna junior Carter Quam receives his third place medal for the 50 free during the Big 9 swim meet in Rochester. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Carsen Phelps

Owatonna junior Carsen Phelps prepares to swim in the 200 freestyle during the Big 9 swim meet in Rochester. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

