In a two-day event, the Owatonna Huskies saw a couple of high placements while competing in the Big 9 Conference boys swim and dive meet. But the big highlight for Owatonna came during Friday night’s diving meet in Northfield, where Cole Piepho came a conference champion and diving coach Chris Snow was honored as Diving Coach of the Year.
Big 9 Diving kicked things off and Piepho, an Owatonna senior, led the way throughout the preliminaries with a score of 168.65 before leading in the semifinals with a score of 259.55.
Piepho’s biggest competitor was Mankato East senior Cole Javens, who was the defending conference diving champion after winning the 2021-22 Big 9 meet with a score of 329.25. Javens beat his score with a 350.20 in the finals, but Piepho dethroned him and earned the conference diving title after recording a final score of 360.85.
He wasn’t alone in diving, as junior Henry Hilgendorf followed him to the final round after finishing eighth in the prelims with a 132.90 and finishing eighth in the semifinals with a 219.60. Hilgendorf managed to pass Red Wing’s Landen Nelson for seventh place overall after recording a final score of 311.40.
Freshman Finn Vieths made it to the semifinal round and finished in 20th place overall with a score of 124.75. Fellow freshman Tegan Quam also competed in diving for the Huskies.
Behind two top 10 finishes, which includes Piepho’s conference diving title, Owatonna diving coach Chris Snow was named as the Big 9 Diving Coach of the Year.
Outside of diving, the Huskies saw some high placements during Saturday’s swimming meet in Rochester.
Owatonna had two top 10 finishers in the 50 free with junior Carter Quam leading the way with a third place finish overall at 22.67 seconds, while freshman Isaiah Smith placed ninth overall with a time of 23.56 seconds. Quam also finished in seventh place in the 100 free at 51.09 seconds.
Matthew Larson finished fifth overall in the 200 free with a time of 1:50.13, while David Rhodes finished in 13th at 1.56.38. Larson also placed sixth in the 500 free behind a time of 5:09.20 and Rhodes also placed 10th in the 100 back at 1:00.34.
Ryan Peterson finished eighth overall in the 200 IM behind a time of 2:08.89 and finished ninth overall in the 100 fly at 57.04 seconds.
The 200 free relay team of Quam, Peterson, Smith and Larson led the Huskies with their third place finish behind a time of 1:32.27. Rhodes, Peterson, Larson and Quam placed sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:44.76. The team of Logan Flynn, Carsen Phelps, Evan Cole and Rhodes led Owatonna in the 400 free relay with a final time of 3:49.65.
Spencer Copeland was Owatonna’s top placer in the 100 breast with a 22nd place finish at 1:15.73.
The junior varsity squad also saw some top placements, which was highlighted by Laden Fenlason and Connor McBroom placing second and fourth in the 50 free. Fenlason also placed third in the 100 free.
Fisher Merxbauer recorded a second place finish in the 200 IM and Dakota Petersen finished fifth in the 200 free. The team of Jack Nelson, Petersen, Addison Young and Jackson Vogt finished second in the 400 free relay.