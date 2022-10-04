Owatonna juniors Caleb Dibble (left) and Ethan Vortherms completed in the Gopher State Fall League with the Southern Minny Lakers based out of Albert Lea. (Photo courtesy of Tom Jones/Southern Minny Lakers)
Owatonna juniors Caleb Dibble and Ethan Vortherms continued their baseball season into the fall, playing junior varsity with the Huskies in the spring and playing with Owatonna VFW over the summer.
Dibble and Vortherms joined the Albert Lea-based Southern Minny Lakers and competed with teammates from Albert Lea, Alden, Glenville and Walters in the 17/19U Section 2 of the Gopher State Fall League. The Lakers wrapped up their eight-game season with a 6-2 record.
As a center fielder and a shortstop, Dibble recorded a .440 batting average and led the Lakers with 10 runs scored. Meanwhile, Vortherms was pitching or playing at third base and recorded a .410 batting average with a 3-0 record on the mound.
The Lakers opened the eight-game slate with three straight wins, which includes 10-0 and 14-3 wins over an Aces SW 17/19U squad featuring Dibble and Vortherms’ Owatonna teammates Jackson Baldwin and Jackson DeGrood.
After starting 3-0, Dibble, Vortherms and the Lakers fell 6-5 to the Timber Rattlers C out of Spring Lake Park, earned their second victory over the Gamecocks out of Andover and fell 9-8 to the Spring Lake Park Panthers.
The Lakers capped the season off with an 11-0 shutout over a previously 5-1 Anoka/Ramsey 19 team before going in and beating 6-0, undefeated Osceola (Wisconsin) in a 7-0 shutout. Vortherms pitched six scoreless innings for the Lakers and only let up one hit before exiting the game 14 pitches shy of the pitch count.