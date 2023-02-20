...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Medford wrestling team captured the Section 2A team title with a win over LCWM in the Section 2A team finals. (file photo/southernminn.com)
Just a season ago, the Medford wrestling team left the mat at St. Clair High School as the Section 2A runner-ups following a loss to Maple River/United South Central. But with another shot at the title on Saturday, the Tigers weren’t going to let the opportunity slip away.
It may have been close and it may have come down to the wire, but this time, the No. 1-seeded Tigers walked off the mat with a 33-30 victory over No. 2 Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial and the Section 2A team title.
The Tigers got off to a rocky start with a 12-3 deficit through the first four weight classes, but saw Luis Lopez come through at 113 pounds and didn’t let up a single point in a 6-0 decision victory over Logan Quade.
Medford made those points up with a strong run at 132, 138 and 145 pounds, which started with Tommy Elwood picking up a 7-1 decision over Zach Palmer at 132 and Evan Schweisthal edging out Ryan Palmer in a 7-6 decision victory.
Perennial state champion Charley Elwood gave the Tigers their first lead at 15-12 after pinning Noah Sodman in one minute and 13 seconds at 145 pounds.
LCWM answered with a pin at 152, but the Tigers fired right back with Garron Hoffman winning by fall in 60 seconds at 160 and Tate Hermes winning by fall in 68 seconds at 170 to put Medford up 27-18 going into 182 pounds.
While the Tigers saw a 10-7 decision victory by Dylan Heiderscheidt at 195 pounds, a pair of LCWM wins by falls at 192 and 220 led to a 30-30 tie going into the heavyweight bout between Medford’s Mason Degrood and LCWM’s Dietrich Rosin.
With the Section 2A title on the line, it was Degrood that emerged victorious and clinched the title for Medford after beating Rosin by a 7-6 decision.
The Class A team state wrestling tournament is now on the horizon for the Tigers, but before they get here, they’ll look to qualify some individual wrestlers during the Section 2A individual tournament held at Maple River High School on Saturday.