It’s been a couple weeks since the Owatonna softball team shared the field with the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a home doubleheader that saw the Huskies narrowly sweep the Spartans with 1-0 and 8-6 victories.
The old expression of “third time’s a charm” didn’t hold up for the Spartans, as No. 2 seeded Owatonna combined reliable offense and stellar defense to down No. 7 seeded Mayo in a 10-0 shutout to open the Section 1AAAA softball tournament.
“Great start to the playoffs for us tonight,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “It was good to see us come out with energy and confidence to start the game.”
One of the first hurdles the lower-seeded Spartans were going to have to hurdle, if they had any plans of knocking off one of the top teams in the section, was figuring out Owatonna’s junior ace pitcher Kennedy Hodgman.
In her first go against the Spartans earlier in May, Hodgman racked up an outstanding 12 strikeouts while only allowing four hits, two walks and no runs in the 1-0 victory to start the doubleheader.
She was just as strong the second time around.
While Hodgman didn’t rack up nearly as many strikeouts –finishing her day with three total– she gave Mayo little to work with by only allowing a single hit and two walks while picking up her second shutout of the season over the Spartans.
But Hodgman alone wasn’t the sole reason why Mayo saw base runners that were far and few between. You can also chalk it up to an Owatonna infield and outfield that was all over the ball and putting in the extra effort to keep the Spartans far away from home plate.
“(Kennedy) Hodgeman was stellar in the circle once again, but so was the defense behind them,” said Owatonna head coach Jeremy Moran. “Our defense has done a great job all year and they were strong again tonight. Our outfielders are being aggressive and really tracking the ball well. Our infield is playing clean and getting rid of the ball quickly. As a coach, it was fun to watch this team tonight as they played with great energy and were firing on all cylinders. It was a great start to the postseason and a nice way to end an era at Morehouse Park.”
So when Mayo got a baserunner on after the ball bounce out of third baseman Zoie Roush’s glove and shortstop Katelyn Bentz backup throw was just a split second late, the infield would respond the very next batter with Roush, second baseman Izzy Radel and first baseman Samantha Bogen combine for a 5-4-3 double play.
When the Spartans had two runners on in the top of the fifth, the outfield responded by having right fielder Kendra Bogen sprint towards the foul line to track down the ball and make the catch for the third out on what could have been a two-RBI hit from the Spartans.
The Huskies weren’t having the same struggles as the Spartans were offensively. While Owatonna was held scoreless in the first inning, it put up runs in every inning afterwards.
Taya Selbrade opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI single. Danika Ringhofer battled back from an 0-2 count with two outs and drew a walk before Averie Roush scored Selbrade on an RBI single. A double steal saw Ringhofer score during a throw to second base.
Radel kept the ball in the infield during the third inning and beat out a throw to first. Samantha Bogen scored Radel with a perfect drive to the right-center gap for a standup RBI triple for the junior first baseman.
Selbrade and Mehsa Krause got on in the fourth inning and both crossed home plate after Radel nearly homered, but reached second on a two-RBI double off the left field fence.
Things came to an end in the fifth inning with Samantha Bogen recording an RBI single, courtesy-running Brooklyn Nelson scoring off an error on a throw to third and Kendra Bogen walking things off with a two-RBI double to secure Owatonna’s spot in the next round.
“We talked about getting up early and once we did to make sure we did not stop after one good inning,” Moran said. “It was good to just consistently score throughout the game.”
Selbrade and Samantha Bogen finished with three hits each, Averie Roush recorded two hits and Radel, Kendra Bogen and Zoie Roush recorded one hit each. Radel, Kendra and Samantha Bogen recorded two RBIs each and Selbrade and Averie Roush recorded one RBI each.
The No. 2 seeded Huskies will travel to Austin on Thursday to take on No. 6 Rochester Century, who recorded a 1-0 win over No. 3 Lakeville South. Owatonna also faced Century in an earlier doubleheader, which saw the Huskies win 2-1 and 14-1.