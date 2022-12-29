The Owatonna wrestling program often prides itself on the individuals, teams and coaches that have helped it develop a very rich history over the years. So for second-year head coach Derek Johnson and the Huskies, it was almost no-brainer to not only host their own team tournament, but honor one of the all time Owatonna greats in the process.
Dubbed the “Davis Duals,” the Huskies hosted their inaugural team tournament in Owatonna on Wednesday, with the name selected to pay homage to longtime legendary wrestling coach Scot Davis.
Davis coached Owatonna wrestling from the 1986-87 season to 2010-11 season and in that time he coached two state championship winning teams during the 1998 and 2005 seasons, coached eight different wrestlers to individual state titles and was named as a two-time National Wrestling Coach of the Year.
With coach Davis and several other Owatonna wrestling alum making the trip back to Owatonna High School for the team tournament, the Huskies earned the right to hoist the first ever Davis Duals Championship trophy after defeating St. Paul Harding and Maple River/United South Central.
“[Davis] is known nation-wide for being the best promoter of the sport and, of course, he does his magic and brings out a bunch of faces we haven’t seen in awhile,” Johnson said. “People traveled from far and wide to come to this. He comes through to bring the community together, so it’s very fitting that we’re able to have this great turnout over Christmas break and great to have a good outing for him. ”
What was originally going to be a four team tournament between Owatonna, St. Paul Harding, Maple River/USC and St. Cloud Tech, dropped to just three teams with Tech unable to take part. So the Huskies' quest for the trophy had one less hurdle to overcome.
The Huskies breezed through their opening dual against Harding after earnings victories by fall in 11 of the 14 weight classes thanks to Donoven Sorenson (113 pounds), Nathan Gronli (120), Parker Casas (132), Ethan Schubert (138), Mason Blum (145), RJ Reinardy (160), Logan Risser (170), Blake Fitcher (195), Max Flemke (220) and Grant Lower (285).
Gronli and Casas both celebrated their first varsity career victories with their pins.
On top of that, Owatonna added additional bonus point wins with Kaden Lindquist (106) and Lane Karsten (126) both earning forfeit victories. The only minor setback in the 78-3 victory was a late reversal against Jack Sorenson in a 4-3 decision loss at 152.
The main competition was in the finals, where the Huskies faced defending Gopher Conference champions Maple River/USC under the lamps. In a close dual, freshman Max Flemke helped Owatonna seal the dual victory.
Heading into Flemke’s bout at 220 against Maple River/USC’s Dizel Butler, Owatonna trailed 33-31 following a second win by fall by Fitcher at 195.
The Huskies were guaranteed six more points with an impending forfeit victory for Lower at 285 due to it being an open weight for the Longhorns. It’d be a four point lead with those bonus points added in, but Owatonna needed a good showing from Flemke.
And the Owatonna freshman delivered.
In a very close matchup, Flemke held a 4-3 lead during the third period after fighting off multiple takedown attempts by Butler. With around 50 seconds remaining in the match, Flemke managed another takedown to increase his lead up to 6-3 and rode Butler out for a 6-3 decision victory.
“I knew I was up, I looked up at the clock and saw 45 seconds left and I knew I just had to keep him down and not get turned,” Flemke said on closing out his match. “I was looking for some back points, but really I just wanted to work the top and get called on stalling.”
Kaden Lindquist and Donoven Sorenson got the Huskies out to a hot start with Lindquist opening things with a 9-1 major decision and Sorenson recording a fall at 2:39 to put them up 10-0.
But Maple River/USC went on a string of victories with Gronli falling in a 6-2 decision at 120, Karsten being disqualified at 126 after leading his match and pins at 132 and 138 to put Owatonna down 21-10.
Blum responded with a 15-11 decision at 145 and Michael Reinardy followed him up wit a win by fall at 152 to cut the team score deficit down to 21-19.
The Huskies and the Longhorns traded six bonus point wins with Jack Sorenson and Ryan Felts losing by fall at 152 and 182, while Cael Robb won by forfeit at 170 and Blake Fitcher won by fall at 195 right before Flemke’s match at 220.
“It felt good,” Flemke said. “We had some controversial matches in there, had some matches we would’ve liked to have gone differently, but it felt nice to clinch it there at the end for the comeback.”
Being able to raise the championship trophy, it’s hard for the Huskies to not call inaugural Davis Duals a success, but they have high hopes for the future of the dual.
Owatonna will be transitioning to a new high school, which will allow Owatonna wrestling to work with more mats, have more space to expand upon the Davis Duals and are hoping that they can continue to add more teams to the tournament while also being able to expand it to junior varsity.
“This is what the sport was supposed to be about,” Johnson said. “Dim the lights, everybody is under the lamp, everybody is watching one match, it was just electric. To come out on top was even better, but either way, we fought so hard leading up to that anyway.”