Davis Duals champs

The Owatonna wrestling team poses with the Davis Duals championship trophy as the inaugural team champions. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna wrestling program often prides itself on the individuals, teams and coaches that have helped it develop a very rich history over the years. So for second-year head coach Derek Johnson and the Huskies, it was almost no-brainer to not only host their own team tournament, but honor one of the all time Owatonna greats in the process.


Scot Davis

Former longtime Owatonna wrestling coach Scot Davis speaks at the inaugural Davis Duals tournament, which is hosted by Owatonna and was named after Davis to honor his successes in Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ethan Schubert

Owatonna sophomore Ethan Schubert attempts to turn his opponent for a pin during the Huskies' dual win over St. Paul Harding. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna Wrestling

Owatonna wrestling welcomed back longtime coach Scot Davis and several Owatonna wrestling alum for the first ever Davis Duals tournament. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Max Flemke

Owatonna freshman Max Flemke rides out his opponent in a 6-3 decision victory to clinch the dual win over Maple River/USC for the Davis Duals championship. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

