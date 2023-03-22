Former Owatonna boys basketball point guard Tyrel Creger played a key role in plenty Huskies' successes during his time in the program, which was highlighted by back-to-back section championships during his junior and senior seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.
Now a point guard for the Bay College Norse in Escanaba, Michigan, Creger wrapped up his freshman season, earning several honors from the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). Award announcements took place Wednesday.
Creger was named as the MCCAA Northern Conference Freshman of the Year, along with being named as the MCCAA Northern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
On top of the individual awards, Creger was also a selection to the All-Region, All-MCCAA team, as well as being a selection to the MCCAA Northern Conference All-Conference First team and the MCCAA Northern Conference All-Freshman team.
Creger's stat line helped solidify all of the aforementioned honors and selections after starting all 32 games for the Norse (26-6 overall, 14-0 Northern Conference) as a freshman. He recorded 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 45.9% from the floor, 37.9% from beyond the arc and recording a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.
As an All-Conference guard for the Huskies, Creger closed out his senior season helping Owatonna return to the Target Center while averaging a very similar 12 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game through starts in all 30 games.