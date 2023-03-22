Former Owatonna boys basketball point guard Tyrel Creger played a key role in plenty Huskies' successes during his time in the program, which was highlighted by back-to-back section championships during his junior and senior seasons in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Tyrel Creger

Owatonna alum and current Bay College point guard Tyrel Creger racked up MCCAA honors after his freshman season playing with the Norse. (file photo/southernminn.com)


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments