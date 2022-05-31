As senior left fielder Caleb Vereide jogged towards first base after drawing a walk, the Huskies were in prime position to strike early and hard during their opening game in the Section 1AAAA playoffs against the hosting No. 2 seeded Lakeville South Cougars.
In front of Vereide on second was sophomore third baseman Mitch Seykora, who placed down a bunt that South starting pitcher Zak Endres had trouble fielding before Seykora beat the ensuing toss to first. In front of Seykora on third was junior shortstop and lead off batter Ayden Walter, who also drew a walk.
Despite bases loaded with zero outs, the No. 5 seeded Huskies missed out on a golden opportunity after a series of strikeouts and a scoreless inning foreshadowed future struggles of getting the ball in play in an eventual 7-0 loss to the higher-seeded Cougars.
“Bases loaded, nobody out, and we were in a great spot,” said Owatonna head coach Tate Cummins. “We just got to get the ball in play. I think we had three strikeouts there, and that was a big killer. If we get a lead, the game is completely different.”
Defensively, the Huskies were able to keep the Cougars contained with senior pitcher Addison Andrix earning two outs and a heads-up play by Seykora to tag out a Lakeville South runner that over-slid into third base for the third out.
But in the second inning, a costly error cracked the door open for South and it had every intention of making the most out of the opportunity.
Owatonna had another two outs and a hard hit grounder to third made its way into Seykora’s glove, but a harsh bounce popped it out and allowed the runner to get on base and allowed a run to score from third base instead of the Huskies getting the final out and starting the top of the third.
With more runners on and a 1-0 lead, Lakeville South was able to get its bats on a couple of pitches and put them into the outfield for three total RBI singles, even after Owatonna made a mid-inning pitching change with junior Chris Homuth taking over.
A scary situation began in the top of the third when Endres went down on the field for South after the Cougars had a fielder’s choice. After walking off the field with the trainer and exiting the game, South turned to Tate Marland to pick up where he left off.
“[Lakeville South]’s pitchers did a great job today,” Cummins said. “We weren’t hitting, the wind was blowing in. It’s a different day, but we’ll have better days ahead.”
In the bottom of the third, sophomore Michael Reinardy took over on the mound and notched two quick outs. He had the potential third out on a full count, but the batter made contact and grounded it to senior Nick Williams at second.
However, the toss over to junior Teagun Ahrens patrolling first base slipped out of his glove for another error and allowed the runner on. Reinardy tried picking him off, but an overthrow let the runner take second with two outs.
South took advantage of this and sent a shot right up the middle for an RBI single to take a 5-0 lead over the Huskies, who were two clean fielding plays away from a scoreless game.
The Owatonna bats were finding the same luck as Marland didn’t miss a beat from Endres performance and left the Huskies struggling to get any runners on base. They earned one hit early on and wouldn’t be able to add a second hit in any of the following innings.
Meanwhile, the Cougars were able to tack on two more runs while Owatonna explored several bullpen options. Outside of Andrix, Homuth and Reinardy, senior Eli Knutson and junior Jonathan Clubb both made appearances on the mound.
“They were on Andrix, they saw him last time and that helped them,” Cummins said. “The guys that came in after him were somewhat effective. Our defense made some mistakes, but overall, our pitching did just fine.”
Besides a couple of runners getting on by various means throughout the final innings, the Cougars contained any kind of offense from Owatonna, which included South’s shortstop making a big, leaping catch to prevent an RBI single for Walter during the fifth inning.
The Huskies have a chance to bounce back from the early section loss by hosting Rochester John Marshall in elimination bracket play on Wednesday. The Rockets fell to Farmington in the opening round of section play.