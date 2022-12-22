Josie Witter signing

Medford senior Josie Witter was joined by her parents, Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau (back left) and Medford Activities Director Josh Carlson (back right) while signing to pay softball for the Central Lakes Raiders. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Medford’s Josie Witter is preparing to move on to the collegiate ranks, as the senior third baseman signed her letter of intent to play softball with the Central Lakes Raiders after her senior season with the Tigers.


Medford junior third baseman Josie Witter (8) waits for a pitch to be thrown with a runner on third during 2022 home loss to Maple River. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375.

