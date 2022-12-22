...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND
FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...
.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For east central Minnesota into western Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to
40 mph are leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. This
event could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind
chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Please avoid
traveling. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the
last storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage
and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions and dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to 6 AM CST
Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening
to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow with whiteout conditions now
through Saturday morning will make travel nearly impossible.
The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please avoid travel.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Medford senior Josie Witter was joined by her parents, Medford Superintendent Mark Ristau (back left) and Medford Activities Director Josh Carlson (back right) while signing to pay softball for the Central Lakes Raiders. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Medford’s Josie Witter is preparing to move on to the collegiate ranks, as the senior third baseman signed her letter of intent to play softball with the Central Lakes Raiders after her senior season with the Tigers.
“It’s very exciting,” Witter said on her signing. “Just to be able to have my family here and have this support, it’s just very exciting.”
Witter’s journey to settling on her future home with the Raiders nearly 184 miles north in Brainerd took place during late fall when she got into contact with Central Lakes head coach Ray Austin, who stayed in consistent contact with Witter.
She made the trip up to Central Lakes to tour the school and meet with coach Austin. Between the school and everything she learned about the team and the program, the visit was enough for her to know that Central Lakes was going to be her future home.
“I got to meet the coach and some of the players and it was just a good experience in general,” Witter said. “I really liked the program and how they portrayed everything, so I figured it was the best fit for me.”
Witter made her verbal commitment to coach Austin and the Raiders while on her visit and it led to her signing a letter of intent to play softball at Central Lakes nearly a month later inside her current home of Medford High School on Dec. 14.
The Raiders are coming off a successful 2021-22 season, where they finished with a 23-12 overall record while going 17-2 in conference play. They made a run to the Region XIII Championship game and ultimately fell 5-2 to North Dakota State College of Science. Central Lakes also fell 9-1 to Itasca Community College in the Region 13B Tournament right afterwards.
Witter is confident that she’ll be a positive addition to the Raiders roster after wrapping up her senior season.
“Definitely a positive player,” Witter said on the kind of player Central Lakes is getting. “I’m very encouraging, very outgoing and just a strong person overall.”
While she’s going to play softball, Witter also has plans outside of the diamond and is planning to major in nursing while attending Central Lakes.
But before she can pack her bags for Brainerd, Witter still has her senior season with the Medford Tigers ahead of her first.
Serving as one of the leaders and top offensive threats on the Tigers, Witter is coming off a junior season where she recorded 13 hits with nine singles, four doubles, six RBIs and eight runs scored while recorded a .265 batting average, a .359 OBP, a .347 SLG and a .706 OPS.
With her final season approaching in the spring, Witter is setting goals to not only improve herself, but also help a younger Tigers squad improve following a one-win 2022 season.
“Just working hard as a teammate and getting more wins,” Witter said on her goals. “Myself, just being a better person, being able to put my best out on the field and do the best that I can for my team.”