The track and field season for the Medford Tigers came down to senior sprinter Henry Grayson and sophomore long jumper Jackie Cole, who competed during the Class A Championships preliminary rounds Thursday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Half of the field events, including the girls long jump, were scheduled to hold their finals on Thursday, Cole was set close out her sophomore season while Grayson competed in the boys preliminary round for the 400-meter dash with a shot at competing in the finals.
Cole ended up finishing in fourth place and Grayson finished with one of the fastest times across both heats to secure a spot in the finals.
Heading into the Class A Championships, both Cole was bringing her experience competing in the 2021 Class A girls long jump, where she finished in ninth place as freshman after seeding at 16 feet, 5.50 inches and finishing at 16 feet, 9.75 inches.
“It’s the mindset that sets me off,” Cole said about setting up the perfect jump. “You have to have a good mindset in order to jump good, otherwise you’re not going anywhere.”
Now as a sophomore, Cole got another shot at making the podium and she did so by jumping up five spots from ninth to fourth in just one year after finishing with her longest jump at 17 feet, 1.75 inches.
Out of her six total jumps, Cole fouled on two of her first three, but the one jump that she landed ended up being her furthest jump of the day at 17 feet, 1.75 inches, which placed her third at that point and secured her spot in the finals.
Over the course of her final three jumps during the finals, she ended up getting bumped down to fourth place after Brielle Kuechle of Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball and Shaina Zinter of Concordia Academy-Roseville surpassed 18 feet each and Hayley Lentsch beat her out at 17 feet, eight inches.
But Cole knows she’s capable of so much more with her Section 1A-winning jump of 17 feet, 6.75 inches and can reach an 18 foot jump after setting her record of 18 feet, one inch during a meet at Medford earlier in the season.
Now it’s all about getting back to training, earning her spot in the 2023 state championships and jumping up a couple more spots on the podium.
“Train like crazy,” Cole said. “Just got to go out to the track during the summer and practice. I just got to get the right mindset.”
For Grayson, he was one of 16 total sprinters competing in the boys 400-meter preliminary round, but his chances at making the finals were high after he recorded one of the fastest state-qualifying times across any section at 50.17 seconds.
His two primary competitors were Taevon Wells of Greenway/Nashwauk/Keewatin, who qualified for state at 51.41 seconds, but recorded the fastest preliminary time at 49.68 seconds and James Howard of Grand Meadows/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, who edged Grayson out for the Section 1A title.
Grayson competed in the first heat of the 400m, which also featured Wells. While Wells beat him out by nearly a second, Grayson grinded out the final stretch with Kameron Clay of Minneapolis North Community close behind on one side and Andrew Fahey of Northome/Kelliher/Blackduck close behind on the other.
“I got out of the blocks a little slow and the wind was kind of coming out of the back stretch too, which slowed me down,” Grayson said. “But there’s a couple kids that wanted to catch back up to me in the last 150 that pushed me to finish hard. It was an OK race, but I can definitely do better.”
Neither one could reach Grayson, who finished with the second fastest time in heat, which secured his spot in the finals, but placed him third overall after Howard took first in the second heat.
At the time of publication, Grayson is still set to compete in the 400m finals with hopes of grabbing a state title in his final race as a Tiger.