The Owatonna softball team got back on track Thursday night, as the Huskies hosted the Mankato East Cougars and secured a 7-2 victory after scoring all seven runs with two outs, according to head coach Jeremy Moran.
Owatonna got off to a fast start behind a three-run first inning, a two-run second inning and fourth inning to take a 7-0 lead before the Cougars could get on the scoreboard. Mankato East scored once in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, but went scoreless in the top of the seventh.
Katelyn Bentz, Parris Hovden and Zoie Roush all led the Huskies with two hits and two RBIs each. Samantha Bogen recorded one hit and one RBI and Izzy Radel, Kendra Bogen and Mehsa Krause all added one hit each. Hovden earned a triple while Roush and Bentz both hit a double.
Kennedy Hodgman pitched all seven innings in the circle for Owatonna and tallied two strikeouts while only surrendering four hits, two unearned runs and no walks.
“The team came out with great energy and confidence tonight and it was great to see. Clutch hitting and focusing on not trying to do too much with the pitch they were given when at the plate,” Moran said. “Kennedy was really on in the circle tonight and so was the defense behind her. She had outstanding command of all her pitches tonight and that was the key to limiting a good hitting Mankato East team.”
The Huskies now sit at 8-6 on the season and 6-3 in Big 9 Conference play. They’ll be back in action on Tuesday when they go on the road to face Rochester John Marshall.