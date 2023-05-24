Owatonna baseball returned to Dartts Park for the final time of the 2023 regular season and hosted the Albert Lea Tigers. As the Huskies celebrated Senior Night, the seniors made their presence known on Owatonna’s way to a 10-4 victory.

(OHS BB) seniors

The Owatonna baseball seniors are presented with custom bats after the Huskies' 10-4 win over Albert Lea. The senior class includes (L to R): manager Derek Klecker, Briley Highfield, Ayden Walter, Teagun Ahrens, Chris Homuth, Drew Kretlow, Johnathan Clubb and Collin Vick. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS BB) Mitch Seykora

Junior third baseman Mitch Seykora reaches first base during Owatonna's 10-4 senior night win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS BB) Jonathan Clubb

Senior pitcher Jonathan Clubb throws a pitch during Owatonna's 10-4 senior night win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS BB) Drew Kretlow

Senior catcher Drew Kretlow foul the ball on one of his swings during Owatonna's 10-4 senior night win over Albert Lea. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

