The Owatonna baseball seniors are presented with custom bats after the Huskies' 10-4 win over Albert Lea. The senior class includes (L to R): manager Derek Klecker, Briley Highfield, Ayden Walter, Teagun Ahrens, Chris Homuth, Drew Kretlow, Johnathan Clubb and Collin Vick. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Owatonna baseball returned to Dartts Park for the final time of the 2023 regular season and hosted the Albert Lea Tigers. As the Huskies celebrated Senior Night, the seniors made their presence known on Owatonna’s way to a 10-4 victory.
Senior utility player Chris Homuth paved the way for Owatonna’s first run of the game after Homuth’s second-inning grounder turned into an error at first base to allow junior Michael Reinardy score from second base.
Just two batters later, senior outfielder Collin Vick doubled to left field to score Homuth and sophomore Tayte Berg. Vick didn’t stay on base long after stealing third and tagging up on a sac fly from senior shortstop to give the Huskies an early 4-0 lead.
Senior first baseman Teagun Ahrens opened the bottom of the third with a leadoff single and was promptly scored three batters later when Berg cleared the right field fence for a two-run homer and a 6-2 Owatonna lead.
The bats kept on rolling into the bottom of the fourth with a single for Vick and a double for Walter. An error on a Mitch Seykora grounder scored Vick, Ahrens knocked in Walter on an RBI single and Seykora scored on a fielder’s choice off a grounder from senior catcher Drew Kretlow to put the Huskies up 9-3.
They reach double-digit runs in the bottom of the sixth with Vick and Seykora both drawing walks and Vick tagging up on another sac fly, but from Ahrens this time.
While the Tigers were able to score a couple of runs, they had a tough time keeping up with the Huskies with sophomore Tanner Smith and junior Michael Reinardy on the mound. Smith tossed five innings and struck out three batters before Reinardy took over for 1.1 innings and striking out three batters as well.
With two outs left in the top of the seventh, Owatonna called upon senior pitcher Jonathan Clubb to close things out for them. The first batter to face Clubb struck out looking and three batters later, Clubb closed things out with a strikeout on a foul tip.
Ahrens led the way offensively with a team-high three hits and two RBIs. Vick recorded two hits and two RBIs, Berg had his two-run homer to right field, Walter had a hit and an RBI, Reinardy had one hit and Seykora had one RBI.
After the game, the Huskies got a chance to fully honor their senior class that’s made up of Teagun Ahrens, Briley Highfield, Ayden Walter, Chris Homuth, Collin Vick, Drew Kretlow, Jonathan Clubb and manager Derek Klecker.
The win over Albert Lea makes it three straight victories for the Huskies and they’ll look to make it four straight to close out the regular season on Thursday when they go on the road to face Marshall.