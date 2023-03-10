The Big 9 Conference released the 2022-23 All-Conference team and the All-Conference Honorable Mentions. The Owatonna Huskies earned three honors with senior guards Collin Vick and Blake Burmeister being unanimous All-Conference selections, while Ayden Walter earned an honorable mention.
Burmeister returned to Owatonna as one of the Huskies’ four total All-Conference selections the season prior. He, as a junior, was named alongside then-seniors Tyrel Creger, Brayden Williams and Evan Dushek.
This season as a senior, Burmeister has taken over as Owatonna’s leading scorer after averaging nearly 16.5 points per game against Big 9 schools during the regular season, which helped pave the way for the Huskies’ 16-6 regular season conference record. He also added close to three rebounds, two assists and two steals per game.
Vick was another returning player that saw plenty of time on the court after serving the Huskies as a sixth man last season. He’s taken a big step forward in his senior season as a jack-of-all-trades guard.
The Wisconsin-Stout commit not only finished as Owatonna’s second-leading scorer with just over 13 points per game, but also added nearly 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, which also included recording a historic 15-point, 10-assist, 16-rebound triple double against Red Wing earlier in the season.
Going into this season, the Huskies knew they needed to reload the roster with plenty of seniors departing from last season’s team. Walter was among the players that helped step up into a bigger role this season and he was rewarded with an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
Walter provided another spark of offense outside of Burmeister and Vick and closed out the regular season averaging just over 10 points per game against Big 9 teams, which included a season-high 25 points against Northfield and scoring in double figures five out of Owatonna’s final six games. He also added nearly 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and two steals per game.
Burmeister, Vick, Walter and back-to-back Section 1AAAA champs Owatonna will look to reach the section championship game for a third season in a row when they travel to play No. 1 seeded Lakeville North at 7 p.m. on Saturday.