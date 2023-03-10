The Big 9 Conference released the 2022-23 All-Conference team and the All-Conference Honorable Mentions. The Owatonna Huskies earned three honors with senior guards Collin Vick and Blake Burmeister being unanimous All-Conference selections, while Ayden Walter earned an honorable mention.

Blake Burmeister B9 AC

Senior guard Blake Burmeister was named as a Big 9 All-Conference unanimous selection. (File photos/southernminn.com)


Collin Vick B9 AC

Senior guard Collin Vick was named as a Big 9 All-Conference unanimous selection.
Ayden Walter B9 AC HM

Senior guard Ayden Walter was named as a Big 9 All-Conference Honorable Mention.

