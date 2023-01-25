Blake Burmeister RECORD

Senior guard Blake Burmeister set new single game school records for most attempt 3-pointers and most made 3-pointers during Owatonna's road game against Red Wing. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Winning a conference game, much less going on the road to do so, and by 31 points, is always a big accomplishment. But for the Owatonna boys basketball team, two historic performances from senior guards Blake Burmeister and Collin Vick shined in the Huskies’ 79-48 road win over Red Wing on Tuesday night.


Collin Vick RECORD

Senior guard Collin Vick recorded what is believed to be the first triple-double in school history during Owatonna's road win over Red Wing. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments