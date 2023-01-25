Winning a conference game, much less going on the road to do so, and by 31 points, is always a big accomplishment. But for the Owatonna boys basketball team, two historic performances from senior guards Blake Burmeister and Collin Vick shined in the Huskies’ 79-48 road win over Red Wing on Tuesday night.
Burmeister has spent plenty of time over the past seasons building his reputation as Owatonna’s lethal sharpshooter and Tuesday night only reinforced that, as Burmeister broke not one, but two school records.
The senior guard was on fire from beyond the arc and finished the game hitting nine of his 14 total 3-point shots, which now stands as Owatonna’s new record for 3-pointers attempted in a single game (14) and 3-pointers made in a single game (9). Burmeister finished as the game’s leading scorer with 30 points.
Not to be outdone, Vick accomplished a feat that not even some of the program’s best players in history were able to obtain and something the Wisconsin-Stout commit has flirted with several times this season: a triple-double.
Vick finished tied as the game’s second leading scorer with 15 points, but the senior guard also pulled down 16 total rebounds and dished out 10 assists for what is believed to be the first recorded triple-double.
Along the way to the win, Jason Klecker added eight points, Nathan Theis and Ayden Walter added six points each, Nolan Ginskey added four points, Mikah Elstad and Leyton Williams added three points each and Nils Gantert and Rielly Kleeberger added two points each.
The Huskies finished the game shooting 48.1% from the field and nearly 50% from beyond the arc. They held a 44-24 lead over the Wingers at halftime and outscored them 35-24 in the second half.
Owatonna now sits at 11-4 overall and will look to extend its win streak to three games when the Huskies return home on Friday to host Albert Lea.