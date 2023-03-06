It was over a month ago when senior guard Blake Burmeister lit up the gym at Red Wing High School with nine three-pointers and 30 points for an Owatonna road victory over the Wingers.
Everyone found out on Friday that’d be his worst of his two games against the Wingers as he saved the best for last in a record-breaking night shooting the ball that ended in a 97-65 home win to close out the regular season.
Burmeister continued to establish his name as one of the most lethal shooters to wear an Owatonna jersey after he knocked down 11 of his 17 total 3-point shots and went 7-for-7 from the free throw line to finish with 44 points. His 11 3-pointers and 44 points appear to be new single game records for the Huskies.
On top of Burmeister finishing with 44 points, there were three other Huskies to finish in double figures. Collin Vick narrowly missed out on another triple-double against the Wingers behind his 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Jason Klecker was perfect from the field for his 12 points and Ayden Walter knocked down three 3-pointers on his way to 11 points and seven assists.
The Huskies close out the regular season with a 19-7 overall record while going 16-6 in Big 9 Conference play and 6-2 against Section 1AAAA teams.
No. 4 seeded Owatonna will look to defend its section title on Tuesday when the Huskies host No. 5 seeded Rochester Century in the first round of the Section 1AAAA tournament. Owatonna and Century split its regular season games with the Panthers winning 65-48 on Dec. 13 and the Huskies winning 69-56 on Feb. 2.