Thursday was a bittersweet moment for the Owatonna boys and girls track and field teams. The teams stepped into OHS Stadium for their first and only home meet of the entire season in the form of a triangular against Mankato East and Austin, but most importantly, they stepped into OHS Stadium for the final meet on the track and field that the Huskies have long known to be home.
In the near future, the Huskies will transition into the brand new Owatonna High School and settle into their new home there. But for now, Thursday night was all about going out with a bang.
Two broken school records and two first-place team finishes did the trick.
The boys team took first place with 100 points and were led by a new school record in the boys pole vault by Cole Piepho and the girls team took first place with 92 points and were led by a new school record in the girls triple jump by Jozie Johnson.
Piepho beat out teammate and second-placed Aidan Charles by nearly two feet in the boys pole vault by breaking a 28 year old school record after clearing 14 feet, two inches.
Meanwhile, Jozie Johnson tried her hand in the girls triple jump after a sixth place finish in the long jump. The Owatonna sophomore may have found another event to compete in after setting a new school record with her winning jump of 35 feet, 7.75 inches.
Johnson also recorded another pair of first place finishes. She recorded the top time of 13.07 seconds in the girls 100-meter dash with Lauren Waypa, Halle Theis and Laken Meier immediately following in second, third and fourth place, while also anchoring the 4x100 relay first place finish at 50.50 seconds with Waypa, Theis and Addison Ahrens.
Waypa, Carsyn Brady and Kendra Melby all recorded individual first place finishes on the track behind Waypa’s time of 27.53 seconds in the 200m, Brady’s time of 2:20.80 in the 800m and Melby’s time of 12:37.91 in the 3,200m. The 4x200 team of Kendra Miller, Kelly Waypa, Amelia Baldwin and Laken Meier also took first at 1:51.30. Mckenna DuFrene took second and third in the 300m and 100m hurdles, Naomie Delarosa and Addi Langlois took second and third in the 400m and Ava Cox took second in the 1,600m.
Outside of Johnson’s record-setting triple jump, the girls also saw a first place finish from Julia Gleason in the long jump at 15 feet, five inches with Theis and Meier in second and third place.
Nyalual Chan finished second in the girls discus throw at 110 feet, nine inches, Kaitlyn Wasieleski finished second in the shot put at 33 feet, 10.50 inches, Lauren Bangs finished second in the high jump at four feet, 10 inches and Emma Johnson and Karrin Sackett finished third and fourth in the pole vault.
Piepho’s record highlighted a dominant day in field events for the boys team, which included a clean sweep of first place in every field event.
Trever Schirmer fell just shy of the school record in the discus throw at 177 feet, seven inches for first, along with recording the top throw of 55 feet, 7.50 inches in the shot put. Alfons Cantu, Torrin Smith, Mikah Elstad and Lucas Smith followed in second, third, fourth and fifth in the discus while Elstad also finished second in the shot put.
For the jumpers, Justin Gleason led in the long jump at 22 feet, 2.75 inches with Vicente Chavez and Sharrif Abdullahi in second and third, Benjamin Bangs led in the triple jump at 38 feet, three inches with Tristan Graham in second and Owen Korbel led in the high jump at six feet, two inches.
Gleason finished first in the boys 100m at 11.40 seconds with Lucas Webber, Keanan Larson, Abdullahi and Rielly Kleeberger in second, third, fourth and fifth. He also started for the 4x100 relay team with Webber, Larson and Nolan Ginskey that took first at 43.78 seconds.
Seth Johnson and Noah Wellnitz recorded first place finishes behind Johnson’s top time of 41.10 seconds in the 300m hurdles and Wellnitz’ top time of 51.54 seconds in the 400m. The 4x400 team of Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Trevor Hiatt and Jack Sorenson took first at 3:34.18.
Larson recorded a second place finish in the 200m at 22.96 seconds, Smith recorded a second place finish in the 800m at 2:01.55 and Sorenson recorded a second place finish in the 1,600m at 4:29.15 with Hiatt behind him in third. Darian Stransky led in the 110m hurdles in fourth place and Finnegan Vieths led in the 3,200m in eighth place.