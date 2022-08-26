The country country season is officially underway at Owatonna, as the girls team making the trip to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the 2022 River Falls Extreme Meet. Owatonna finished second in the team standings with junior Carsyn Brady leading the pack.
Against eight other teams from around Minnesota and Wisconsin, the Huskies finished second in the girls team standings with 48 points. The only team to beat them out was Eastview with 34 points.
Brady recorded the fastest time in the girls race and secured first place by 10 seconds with her final time of 18 minutes, 45.61 seconds. Eastview’s Emily Percival clocked in at 18:55.67 for second place.
Senior Kiara Gentz was the second Owatonna runner to cross the line and set off a chain reaction of six Huskies’ finishes within the top 25 of runners. Gentz finished in 10th place with a time of 20:16.25 and was followed by seventh grader Clara Meier in 12th place at 20:31.37.
Eighth grader Harmony Piepho and sophomore Audrey Hudock rattled off 16th- and 17th-place finishes behind Piepho’s time of 21:24.13 and Hudock’s time of 21:24.61. Senior Kaitlin Bruessel followed in 19th place at 21:32.40, and freshman Paige Thompson rounded things out in 22nd place at 21:49.59.
The JV girls team also earned a second-place team finish with 36 points, supported by top 20 placements from Leah Leckner (third), Reegan Lindholm (sixth), Naomie Delarosa (eighth), Isabella Schultz (ninth), Theresa Wunderlich (11th), Julia Kess (12th), Annelies deBruin (13th), Anni Moran (16th) and Clara Sennot (17th).
Next up for the Owatonna girls cross country team is the Albert Lea Invite at 4 p.m. on Monday hosted at the Albert Lea Bancroft Bay Park.