With conference, section and state track and field on the horizon, the Owatonna boys team got ahead of the curve and made the trip to Stillwater for the Class AAA true team state meet as the Section 1AAA true team champions. The Huskies finished eighth overall out of the 12 teams competing, with 820 points.


