...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Boys track finishes 8th at Class AAA true team state
With conference, section and state track and field on the horizon, the Owatonna boys team got ahead of the curve and made the trip to Stillwater for the Class AAA true team state meet as the Section 1AAA true team champions. The Huskies finished eighth overall out of the 12 teams competing, with 820 points.
Justin Gleason continued his push to defend his 2022 Class AAA state long jump title and crossed back over 23 feet after winning the true team long jump at 23 feet, 0.75 inches. Tristan Graham (19-05.00) and Sharrif Abdullahi (19-04.75) followed in 28th and 29th place.
Gleason also recorded a third place finish in the triple jump at 43 feet, 4.25 inches and an 11th place finish in the 200-meter dash at 22.84 seconds. Benjamin Bangs (40-06.50) and Nolan Ginskey (39-10.00) followed in 11th and 18th place in the triple jump and Keanan Larson (22.95s) and Lucas Webber (23.83s) followed in 15th and 31st place in the 200m.
Trever Schirmer kept his name in the conversation as one of the top throwers in the state after finishing second in the discus throw at 173 feet, two inches and third in the shot put at 55 feet, 6.25 inches. Schirmer’s main competition was Rosemount’s Arizona State commit Hayden Bills, who reached 195 feet, nine inches on the discus and set a Minnesota state record at 66 feet, 8.75 inches on the shot put.
Alfons Cantu recorded a ninth place finish in the discus at 144-01 and 27th place finish in the shot put at 42-09.25, while Mikah Elstad finished 12th in the shot put at 48-06.25 and 16th in the discus at 130-05.
Seth Johnson recorded a pair of top 10 finishes in the hurdle events. He finished fifth in the 300m hurdles at 40.82 seconds and seventh in the 110m at 15.67s. Jonathan LaDuke (43.16) and Darian Stransky (45.45s) finished 18th and 33rd in the 300m and Stransky (18.61s) and Gabriel Piepho (22.68s) finished 33rd and 36th in the 110m.
Garrett Karsten led in the 100m with an eighth place finish at 11.23 seconds and was followed by Webber (11.56s) in 27th and Bangs (11.94s) in 36th place. Larson (52.72s) and Noah Wellnitz (52.75s) finished back-to-back in the 400m at 15th and 16th place with Nolan Ginskey (53.11s) following in 20th place.
David Smith led in the 800m with a 14th place finish at 2:01.89 and was followed by Jacob Ginskey (2:08.97) and Ty Svenby (2:10.27) in 30th and 31st place. Svenby led in the 1,600m with a 28th place finish at 4:42.60 with Nathan Seykora (4:49.60) and Finn Vieths (5:15.01) in 30th and 36th place. Trevor Hiatt led in the 3,200m with a 22nd place finish at 9:59.47 while Jack Sorenson (10:13.85) and Seykora (11:00.65) followed in 24th and 33rd place.
LaDuke led in the pole vault with a ninth place finish after clearing 13 feet, while Aidan Charles and Oran Dowling tied for 15th after clearing 12 feet each. Owen Korbel cleared five feet, eight inches for a 21st place finish in the high jump while Wellnitz (5-04.00) and Stransky (5-02.00) followed in 30th and 33rd place.
The relay teams were led by the 4x200 team’s first place finish at 1:31.30. The Huskies also finished second at 8:07.14 in the 4x800, 10th at 3:35.23 in the 4x400 and 12th at 44.96s in the 4x100.