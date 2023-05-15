After a successful 14-2 regular season, the Owatonna boys tennis team traveled to Rochester Saturday for the Big 9 Conference tournament. The Huskies recorded three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.
No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher won his first two matches of the day 6-0, 6-2 and 6-2, 6-3 to reach the finals, before falling 6-0, 6-0 to Rochester Mayo’s Tej Bhagra.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker and the No. 3 doubles pairing of Aiden Engel and Emmett Krueger both made runs to their respective finals matches.
Gantert and Tucker opened with a close 7-5, 6-7 (4), 14-12 victory over Mankato East before winning 6-3, 6-3 to reach the finals. They ultimately fell 7-5, 6-4 to Mayo’s Philip Wisniewski and Caleb Kennel. Engel and Krueger opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win in the first round and got past Century’s Dean Wang and Caleb Baker, but fell 6-4, 6-1 to Mayo’s Daniel Neunier and Zach Thomas in the finals.
No. 2 singles player Thomas Herzog, No. 3 singles player Thomas Oien, No. 4 singles player Joe Zeman and the No. 2 doubles pairing of Finn Loveless and Leyton Willams all earned bronze in their brackets.
In the third-place matches, Herzog won 7-5, 6-3 over Rochester John Marshall’s Arjun Khurana; Oien won 6-1, 6-3 over Red Wing’s Isaiah Jense; Zeman was awarded the victory over Century’s Rowan Johnson; and Loveless and Williams won 7-6 (6), 6-2 over Mankato East’s Alex Morgan and Nolan Wendland.
Owatonna is now gearing up for the Section 1AA tournament and the No. 4 seeded Huskies will start things by hosting the winner of No. 5 Rochester John Marshall and No. 12 Albert Lea on Wednesday at the OHS tennis courts.