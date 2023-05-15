After a successful 14-2 regular season, the Owatonna boys tennis team traveled to Rochester Saturday for the Big 9 Conference tournament. The Huskies recorded three second-place finishes and four third-place finishes.


{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments