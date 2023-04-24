The Owatonna boys tennis team was preparing to go to Austin Saturday for a triangular meet against Faribault and the hosts, but early spring weather brought the Falcons and the Packers to town to play at the Owatonna Indoor Tennis Center instead. The Huskies picked up two more wins, recording 7-0 victories over both Big 9 foes.
Owatonna’s usual singles lineup of No. 1 player Mac Pilcher, No. 2 Thomas Herzog, No. 3 Thomas Oien and No. 4 Joe Zeman all cruised on the day.
Against Faribault, Pilcher won 6-1, 6-3, Herzog won 6-4, 6-2, Oien won 6-1, 6-1 and Zeman won 6-2, 6-0. Against Austin, Pilcher won 6-3, 6-1, Herzog won 6-0, 6-2, Oien won 6-1, 6-0 and Zeman won 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles action, Owatonna’s No. 1 pairing of Nils Gantert and Charlie Tucker recorded a pair of 6-0, 6-0 victories, beating Faribault’s Ben Diaz-Coons and Adam Diaz-Coons and Austin’s Quinton Grimley and Lucas Rust.
The No. 2 pairing of Finn Loveless and Leyton Williams also went undefeated with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Faribault’s Colin Haefs and Mitch Gibbs and a 6-0, 6-1 win over Austin’s Samuel Mata and Gavin Matyas.
Asher Penn and Stephen Sennott recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win as the No. 3 pairing against Faribault, while Anthony Weide and Gavin Caron recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win as the No. 3 pairing against Austin.
Following Monday’s stop in Rochester to play Rochester Lourdes, the Huskies will close the week out on Thursday by traveling to play the Winona Winhawks at 4:30 p.m.