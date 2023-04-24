Gavin Caron TRI

Gavin Caron recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 3 doubles with Anthony Weide during Owatonna’s relocated match against Austin. (file photo/southernminn.com)

The Owatonna boys tennis team was preparing to go to Austin Saturday for a triangular meet against Faribault and the hosts, but early spring weather brought the Falcons and the Packers to town to play at the Owatonna Indoor Tennis Center instead. The Huskies picked up two more wins, recording 7-0 victories over both Big 9 foes.


