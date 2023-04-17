Originally scheduled to be a Saturday triangular meet, the Owatonna boys tennis team took shelter inside the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center for a Big 9 match against Mankato East. The Huskies strong start to the season continued after sweeping the Cougars 7-0 with head coach Curt Matejcek recording his 275th win with the program.


Gantert Tucker

Owatonna's No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker (left) and Nils Gantert (right) go to high five during their match against Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Gavin Caron

Owatonna No. 3 doubles player Gavin Caron returns a shot during the Huskies' 7-0 win over Mankato East. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

