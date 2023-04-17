Originally scheduled to be a Saturday triangular meet, the Owatonna boys tennis team took shelter inside the West Hills Tennis and Fitness Center for a Big 9 match against Mankato East. The Huskies strong start to the season continued after sweeping the Cougars 7-0 with head coach Curt Matejcek recording his 275th win with the program.
On the singles courts, No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher and No. 3 singles player Thomas Oien won their respective matchups 6-2, 6-1 against East’s Madden Vanderwerf and Zach Asfaw.
No. 2 singles player Thomas Herzog defeated Ethan Young 6-0, 6-1 and No. 4 singles player Joe Zeman rounded things out with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Siale (Jace) Drescher-Tonga.
Owatonna’s usual No. 1 doubles pairing of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert and No. 2 doubles pairing of Finn Loveless and Leyton Williams picked both recorded victories. Tucker and Gantert beat East’s No. 1 pairing of Guillaume Bibbee and Quinn Kelly 6-4, 6-1, while Loveless and Williams beat Adler Johnson and Kaleb Kim 6-2, 6-3.
Aiden Engel and Gavin Caron stepped in as Owatonna’s No. 3 doubles pairing and the duo recorded a 6-3, 6-4 win over David Reynolds and Alex Morgan.
The Huskies came into Saturday’s matchup fresh off a 7-0 win over Lakeville South, which saw Pilcher, Herzog, Oien and Zeman all record singles wins and Tucker/Gantert, Loveless/Williams and Anthony Weide/Emmett Krueger record doubles wins.
Owatonna’s Saturday match against Red Wing was moved to May 5 at Owatonna High School. Up next for the Huskies is a quick stop in Farmington on Monday before returning home Tuesday to host Rochester Mayo at 4:45 p.m.