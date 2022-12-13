...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Owatonna's Carter Quam finished in first place in the 50 free during the Huskies' meet against Rochester Mayo. (file photo/southernminn.com)
The Owatonna boys swim and dive team is coming off a 95-86 loss to Rochester Mayo and will return back to Owatonna Middle School Thursday to host the Faribault Falcons.
The Huskies saw plenty of success in their meet against the Spartans, which included 96 lifetime best swims, showing improvement from the 2021-22 season.
Owatonna saw several top finishes against Mayo, and it started with the 200 medley relay team of David Rhodes, Ryan Peterson, Matthew Larson and Carter Quam. They combined for a final time of one minute, 45.36 seconds and beat out second place by nearly three seconds.
The order swapped to Larson, Quam, Rhodes and Peterson in the 400 free relay to close out the meet, which they teamed up for another first place finish with their top time of 3:33.64 and beat out the second fastest time by nearly six seconds.
Quam, Rhodes and Larson all saw first place finishes individually as well. Quam’s time of 23.25 seconds put him at the top of the 50 free standings. Rhodes beat Mayo’s Nicklaus Gustafson in a touch out for first place behind his time of 52.86 seconds and Gustafson’s time of 52.93 seconds. Larson took first place in the 500 free with a time of 5:29.46 and beat out second place by nearly 31 seconds.
The Huskies also took first, second and fourth in the one meter dive with Cole Piepho leading all divers with a score of 200.55, followed by Hilgendorf’s score of 144.65 and Tegan Quam’s score of 95.40.
Coming into the Thursday meet, the Faribault boys swim and dive is coming off a close win over Rochester John Marshall. The Falcons saw similar success in the 100 free and the 500 free, but Rhodes and Larson’s time against Mayo gives Owatonna the upper hand against Faribault’s Elliot Daschner’s time of 56.34 in the 100 free and Viggo Baum’s time of 6:29.72 in the 500 free.
The meet between Owatonna and Faribault is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Owatonna Middle School pool.