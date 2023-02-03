The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned to Owatonna Middle School to host Mankato West Thursday, prior to the upcoming Big 9 Conference meet. The Huskies were able to honor their senior class with a 95-91 victory.
Between the conclusion of the one meter dive and the warm up swims, the Huskies shined the spotlight in the senior class that included Evan Cole, Landen Fenlason, Oscar Johnson, Dakota Petersen, Ryan Peterson, Cole Piepho and Jackson Vogt, as well as student manager Anna Youngquist.
The seniors took an honorary plunge into the pool to celebrate before warming up to close out the rest of the meet against the Scarlets.
Owatonna saw several top finishes on its way to the win over West, which included Peterson teaming up with Carter Quam, David Rhodes and Matthew Larson in the 400 free relay first a first place finish at three minutes, 26.67 seconds.
Peterson also recorded one of several individual Owatonna first place finishes after recording the top time of 2:09.65 in the 200 IM. Larson took first in the 100 fly and the 500 free with times of 55.54 seconds and 5:12.71 respectively. Quam took first in the 50 and 100 frees with times of 23.09 seconds and 52.48 seconds. Cole Piepho led all divers with a final score of 222.20
Other top finishes included Henry Hilgendorf and Tegan Quam at second and fourth in diving, David Rhodes second in the 200 free and the 100 back, Peterson second in the 100 breast. Rhodes, Peterson, Larson and Carter Quam finished second in the 200 medley relay and Cole, Carsen Phelps, Jack Nelson and Isaiah Smith finished second in the 200 free relay.
Junior varsity first place finishes included Sencer Copeland in the 50 free, Finn Vieths in diving, Logan Halverson in the 100 fly, Ethan Eichten in the 100 free, Aiden Thurber in the 100 back, Greyson Rhodes in the 100 breast, Thurber, Logan Flynn, Oscar Johnson and Faisal Farah in the 200 medley relay, Henrik Johnson, Connor McBroom, Vieths and Petersen in the 200 free relay and Nelson, Thurber, Petersen and Halverson in the 400 free relay.