The Owatonna boys swim and dive team returned to Owatonna Middle School to host Mankato West Thursday, prior to the upcoming Big 9 Conference meet. The Huskies were able to honor their senior class with a 95-91 victory.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments