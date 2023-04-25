For the first time this season, the Owatonna boys lacrosse team got the opportunity to take the field at OHS Stadium, after their original home opener against Academy of Holy Angels was postponed. They battled back and forth with Farmington, but it was the visiting Tigers that prevailed 10-6.

Nolan Soller

Sophomore defender Nolan Soller (24) defends a Farmington attacker during Owatonna’s home loss on Monday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


Michael Heitkamp

Sophomore midfielder Michael Heitkamp (23) watches his shot go in for Owatonna’s first goal of the game. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Webster goal

Junior attacker Joe Webster (13), senior attacker Beckett Seykora (10) and senior midfielder Porter Kuchenbecker (9) celebrate Webster’s second quarter goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Beckett Seykora

Senior attacker Beckett Seykora (10) fields a ground ball behind Farmington’s goal. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments