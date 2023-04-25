For the first time this season, the Owatonna boys lacrosse team got the opportunity to take the field at OHS Stadium, after their original home opener against Academy of Holy Angels was postponed. They battled back and forth with Farmington, but it was the visiting Tigers that prevailed 10-6.
Farmington managed to strike first late in the first quarter with the game’s first goal coming with just under 2:30 remaining. The Tigers extended their lead with another goal with around a minute left to take a 2-0 lead over the Huskies going into the second half.
After a couple of scoreless minutes to start the second, sophomore midfielder Michael Heitkamp got things going for the Huskies. He received a pass at midfield from junior attacker Joe Webster, sprinted down and turned it into Owatonna’s first goal of the game.
Nearly a full minute later, Webster managed to tie things up when junior attacker Jack Strom found him wide open in front of Farmington’s net and continued to open up the floodgates of scoring.
The Tigers took the lead back with 5:52 remaining on the clock in the first half, but it only took nearly 30 seconds for the Huskies to win the face off and have senior attacker Beckett Seykora find Strom, who got past his defender to bury Owatonna’s second game-tying goal.
Farmington took the lead back nearly 20 seconds later and added a second goal with nearly 2:30 left to reclaim a two-goal lead. Junior midfielder Caleb Hullopeter brought it back to a one-goal game with 53 seconds left in the half.
While the third quarter only saw one goal total, which helped the Tigers go up 6-4, Farmington did its damage in the fourth quarter with four goals.
Owatonna fell four goals behind with back-to-back Farmington goals with 8:57 and 7:40 remaining before Strom scored his second of the game to bring it within three goals at 8-5. The Tigers scored another pair of goals for their largest lead of the game at 10-5 with 1:14 remaining.
Strom rounded out the scoring and tallied a hat trick with his third goal of the night and cut the lead to 10-6 with 31 seconds remaining, but it was too late for the Huskies to complete a comeback.
The three goals from Strom led the team in scoring, while Heitkamp, Webster and Hullopeter all recorded one goal each in the loss.
Owatonna drops to 0-2 to open up the 2023 season and will hunt for their first win when they travel to face the Northfield Raiders (0-5) on Thursday. The Huskies will host a pair of home games next week against Rochester Century on Monday, May 1, and against Rochester Mayo on Thursday, May 4.