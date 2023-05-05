Owatonna boys lacrosse made its way back home to OHS stadium Thursday to host the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. The Huskies ended up falling 15-10 to the Spartans.
Mayo opened the first quarter by scoring three straight goals to go up before senior attacker Beckett Seykora netted Owatonna’s first goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining and cutting Mayo’s lead down to 3-1.
The Huskies and the Spartans traded goals in the second quarter with a Michael Heitkamp goal making things 4-2 and a late Caleb Hullopeter goal cutting the lead to 5-3 before Mayo scored with six seconds remaining to take a 6-3 lead going into halftime.
Junior attacker Jack Strom scored his first goal of the night with 11:07 remaining in the third quarter to cut the lead back down to two goals and scored his second goal with 5:31 remaining, but Mayo built up a 9-4 lead before Strom scored his second.
Hullopeter scored his second goal of the night for the Huskies’ sixth goal and the Spartans responded with a handful of goals to take a 12-6 lead over Owatonna going into the fourth quarter.
Strom and Hullopeter both completed their hat tricks in the fourth quarter, along with Seykora netting another goal, but the Huskies couldn’t keep the Spartans off the scoreboard to complete the comeback.
Owatonna will look to bounce back from the loss when it travels to face New Prague at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.