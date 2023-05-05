Owatonna boys lacrosse made its way back home to OHS stadium Thursday to host the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans. The Huskies ended up falling 15-10 to the Spartans.

(OHS Boys LAX) Mark Spurgeon

Junior defender Mark Spurgeon (11) battles for a ground ball during Owatonna’s home loss. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Boys LAX) Tanner Wencl

Sophomore defender Tanner Wencl (17) guards a Spartan during Owatonna’s home loss. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments