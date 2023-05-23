Some have been around lacrosse for around a decade. For others, it’s the first year playing. Regardless, the Owatonna boys lacrosse team celebrated all of its soon-to-be graduated Monday with Senior Night.
What makes the night even sweeter, outside of getting to see the seniors take to the field to close out the final minutes, was the Huskies notching 13 goals to earn a 13-8 over the visiting Stars.
“It’s so important, these guys put in a lot of work,” said Owatonna head coach Scott Seykora on getting to highlight the seniors. “We had a couple seniors that came out to play this year. I asked them to dress and, pretty classy, they said, ‘no, let the guys that have played varsity play.’ They understood their role as a first year out, but I’m thinking they’re glad they came out because they seem to be having fun this year.”
Seniors for the Huskies includes Charles Valento, Porter Kuchenbecker, Beckett Seykora, Coda Richardson, Joseph Lobe, Andrew Skov and Jerome Stransky,
Owatonna spent much of the first half building up momentum, which started with sophomore midfielder Michael Heitkamp and junior attacker Joe Webster.
Heitkamp opened up the scoring by netting the game’s first goal with nearly 8:30 remaining in the first quarter before Webster capitalized on a pair of Holy Angels’ penalties. Offside on the Stars led to Webster to his first goal and an additional 30 second penalty a few minutes later led to a Webster goal with 1:15 left and a 3-0 Owatonna lead.
Holy Angels scored with just over a minute left to cut the lead down to 3-1, but junior attacker Jack Strom was quick to swing momentum back into Owatonna’s favor after scoring off a pass from Caleb Hullopeter early into the second quarter.
Kuchenbecker celebrated senior night by scoring back-to-back goals and further extending Owatonna’s lead. The senior midfielder first scored off a pass from Strom, then tallied a second goal less than a minute later.
Kuchenbecker paid back Strom for his assist on the first goal by finding Strom for his second goal of the game with just under six minutes remaining. Heitkamp followed by capping off a long, patient possession with his second goal of the night. Holy Angels scored back-to-back goals to cut the lead down to 8-3 before Strom completed a hat trick to give the Huskies a 9-3 lead going into halftime.
“We were doing everything,” Seykora said. “We were hustling hard to ground balls and [Holy Angels] goalie played great too, even if we put up 13 goals on them. He made a lot of point blank saves and played really well for them. Offensively, I thought we stuck to our offensive scheme and passed the ball, moved the ball and we shared it.”
The game didn’t lack physicality with a push or shove here and there, but it all came to a head in the third quarter when a Holy Angels player shot the ball at the Huskies’ after a whistle was already blown.
Junior defenseman Mark Spurgeon took exception to the late shot and confronted the Holy Angels player. After all was said and done with determining penalties, Spurgeon’s night was done early from the altercation, the Huskies faced an extra slash and offsides penalties and the Holy Angels player faced a minute for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Penalties opened the door slightly for the Stars, who ended up outsourcing the Huskies 3-1 in the third quarter. Hullopeter managed to respond to back-to-back Holy Angels goals with his first of the night, but the Stars scored with six seconds remaining to pull it within 10-6 going into the final quarter.
At full strength, the Huskies had the Stars’ number and senior attacker Beckett Seykora got in on the senior night action by spinning past defenders and rifling a shot in for his first and only goal of the night to start fourth quarter action. Strom then extended the lead to 12-6 by scoring his fourth goal of the night.
“They’ve been working hard all year, just haven’t gotten that lucky break here and there,” Seykora said. “Tonight, they went out and made their own luck. They got after it, they played physical, controlled the ball well, our defense really played well. It was an all-around good game.”
Holy Angels scored two more late goals, but freshman midfielder Trey Hiatt put an end to any hopes of a comeback by netting Owatonna’s 13th goal of the night.
Strom led Owatonna in scoring with his four goals while Webster, Heitkamp and Kuchenbecker scored two goals each and Hullopeter, Seykora and Hiatt scored a goal each.