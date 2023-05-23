Some have been around lacrosse for around a decade. For others, it’s the first year playing. Regardless, the Owatonna boys lacrosse team celebrated all of its soon-to-be graduated Monday with Senior Night.

(OHS Boys LAX) seniors

Owatonna boys lacrosse celebrated Senior Night during the Huskies’ 13-6 win over Academy of Holy Angels. Seniors include defender Joseph Lobe (29), attacker Beckett Seykora (10), midfielder Porter Kuchenbecker (9), goalie Andrew Skov (33) and midfielder Coda Richardson (18). Seniors not pictured: Charles Valento and Jerome Stransky. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


(OHS Boys LAX) Porter Kuchenbecker

Senior midfielder Porter Kuchenbecker (9) thanks junior attacker Jack Strom (20) for an assist on one of Kuchenbecker’s two goals. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys LAX) Henry Hilgendorf

Junior midfielder Henry Hilgendorf (8) moves up to defend a Holy Angels’ attacker. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys LAX) Tanner Wencl

Sophomore defender Tanner Wencl (17) defenders a Holy Angels’ attacker. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports

