As the No. 6 seeded team in the Section 1AA tournament, the Owatonna boys hockey team were looking to make a run as an underdog. But the Huskies’ season came to a close in the quarterfinals with a 3-0 road loss to No. 3 Lakeville North.
Owatonna struggled to find the back of the net as the Huskies recorded 15 total shots across the three periods and were held scoreless two power play opportunities.
The higher-seeded Panthers netted an early first period goal before extending their lead with a second period goal and a late power play goal in the third period to cement Owatonna’s loss.
Junior goaltender Brennan Sletten spent a majority of the night between the pipes for the Huskies after recording 22 saves on 24 shots for a .917 save percentage in 43:14 in net. Senior goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker spent just under eight minutes in goal for the Huskies and recorded four saves on five shots for a .800 save percentage.
Even though the season didn’t end the way Owatonna was hoping it would, it’ll be ready to compete as soon as the first puck drops for the 2023-24 hockey season with a large number of returning players.
Unlike the prior season where Owatonna departed with a very senior heavy squad, the Huskies competed in 2022-23 with a large majority of the roster being juniors and sophomores.
Among those that can return to the Huskies next season is leading scorer Andy Mitchell, who’ll be in his junior season. They'll also return several top leaders in points like Joseph Webster (16 points), Broderick Goodnature (13), Mark Spurgeon (13) and Thomas Herzog (11), along with Sletten in net.
However, the Huskies will have to find a way to replace the production from their graduating seniors in forwards Benjamin Bangs, Andrew Skov and Charles Valento, defenseman Kollin Martin and goaltender Porter Kuchenbecker.