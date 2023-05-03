(OHS Boys Golf) Blake Burmeister

Owatonna senior Blake Burmeister reads the green for a putt during the Huskies home triangular meet at Owatonna Country Club. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Golf) Matthew Larson

Owatonna junior Matthew Larson tees off on Hole No. 1 during the Huskies home triangular meet at Owatonna Country Club. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Golf) Mason Pelinka

Owatonna freshman Mason Pelinka uses his range finder during the Huskies home triangular meet at Owatonna Country Club. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)


The sun was shining, but more importantly, the wind was blowing as the Owatonna boys golf team returned home to the Owatonna Country Club to host a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against Rochester Mayo and Northfield.

(OHS Boys Golf) Ben Buytaert

Owatonna junior Ben Buytaert tees off during the Huskies home triangular meet at Owatonna Country Club. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(OHS Boys Golf) Jack Langlois

Owatonna sophomore Jack Langlois lines up a shot to approach the green during the Huskies home triangular meet at Owatonna Country Club. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments