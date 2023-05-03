The sun was shining, but more importantly, the wind was blowing as the Owatonna boys golf team returned home to the Owatonna Country Club to host a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against Rochester Mayo and Northfield.
Owatonna finished third overall after shooting a team 338 with Northfield shooting a team 332 for second place and Mayo shooting a team 315 for first place.
“I think this meet will fuel the boys to come ready to play on Friday with a chance to get two points in our conference standings,” said Owatonna head coach Mark Langlois. “I was proud of how we bounced back and had better back 9s to give a chance to win at least one point.”
Senior Blake Burmeister led the Huskies by shooting a team-low 82 for a sixth place finish overall. Juniors Matthew Larson and Quinn Thompson immediately followed him with Larson shooting an 84 for seventh place overall and Thompson shooting an 85 for eighth place overall.
Fellow junior Ben Buytaert shot an 87 for 12th place, freshman Mason Pelinka shot a 90 for 14th place and sophomore Jack Langlois shot a 92 for 17th place to round things out for Owatonna.
The junior varsity team finished third in their meet with a team 389. Grady Roush finished second overall with an 88. Will Granquist tied for 10th with a 97, Mason Buhrow finished in 12th with a 98 and Alec Harris finished 15th with a 106.
The Owatonna boys team will be back in action at 1:30 p.m. on Friday when the Huskies travel to the Mankato Golf Club for another Big 9 triangular against Winona and hosts Mankato West.