...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Boys golf finishes 8th at Big 9 End of Year tournament
The Big 9 Conference held its boys end of the year tournament at the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing Monday. The Owatonna boys team competed and ended up finishing in eighth place overall, shooting a 329 as a team.
“We got off to a tough start on the first three holes,” said Owatonna head coach Mark Langlois. “The players fought hard to try to get back in the top half. I liked the fight and drive of our players. We are hoping things can all come together at the end of the season by having more complete rounds.”
Junior Quinn Thompson led the Huskies by shooting a team-low 80 and had senior Blake Burmeister and junior Matthew Larson following close behind with Burmeister shooting an 81 and Larson shooting an 82.
“Blake Burmeister had a great one over par round on the back nine, which included a birdie on his finishing hole,” Langlois said. “Quinn Thompson had another solid round for us from start to finish. Matthew Larson’s short game was on point today.”
Freshman Mason Pelinka finished in the 80s and fourth on the team after finishing with an 86. Sophomore Jack Langlois finished fifth on the team by shooting a 90 and junior Ben Buytaert rounded things out by shooting a 91.
Following Tuesday’s rescheduled home match against Mankato East, the Huskies will return back to the Owatonna Country Club on Thursday to host Austin in a Ryder Cup format.