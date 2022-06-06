When the Owatonna boys track and field team hoisted up the Section 1AAA True Team on May 10, they were actually foreshadowing what was going to come in nearly a month’s worth of time. In a case of deja vu, the boys team once again hoisted up a team title, but this time it was the Section 1AAA boys championship.
With the Class AAA Championships on the mind, the boys team dominated the field, saw some well-timed personal records and punched a handful of tickets to the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville.
The boys took home the title with 198.5 teams points while Rochester Mayo stood as their closest competition with 155 points in second place. The girls team finished in fifth place with 86.5 points and also booked a couple of tickets to state in the process.
“Every event that we had, we had at least two guys on the podium it seemed like,” said Owatonna boys head coach Kevin Stelter. “Sometimes three. Just a great job by the guys.”
The Huskies first state qualifier of the day came on the track with the 4x800 team that led off with Jacob Ginskey, followed by David Smith, then Noah Kubicek and anchored by Connor Ginskey. They captured the gold medals with the top time of eight minutes, 7.42 seconds.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Carter Johnson and Ryan Gregory finished first and second in the preliminaries at 15.45 seconds and 15.58 seconds. In the finals, they did the same thing, only faster. Their joint celebration happened as Johnson took first at 15.10 seconds and Gregory took second at 15.13 seconds.
If claiming the top two spots in the 110 hurdles wasn’t enough, Gregory broke the section record of 38.70 seconds in the 300 hurdles with his first-place time of 38.38 seconds for a second state-qualifying performance.Carter Johnson and Seth Johnson reached the podium at seventh and eighth place.
Eli Spurgeon and Justin Gleason shocked very few by claiming their spots at the top of the discus and shot put for Spurgeon and the long jump for Gleason. Spurgeon recorded a pair of first place finishes at 151 feet in the discus and 55 feet, 0.25 inches in the shot put. Gleason reclaimed his throne with a jump of 22 feet, 3.35 inches.
“My first loss was in the Big 9, so I got some competition with Carter Holcomb (Rochester Mayo) and there’s tons of awesome jumpers this year, so there’s competition everywhere,” Gleason said. “At state, anything can happen. All of the jumpers are amazing.”
Just before Gleason recorded his section-winning jump, Tanner Stendel jumped to the top of the standings with a 22 foot, two inch jump that ended up finishing him in third and securing a spot alongside Gleason in the state meet.
Junior Alfons Cantu may have provided the Huskies with the most shocking performance of the day across all schools and events during the discus throw. Setting a new personal record by nearly 14 feet, Cantu stood at third place on the podium with his new record throw of 144 feet.
Gleason (43-03.25) in the triple jump, Cole Piepho (12-09.00) in the pole vault and Connor Ginskey (2:01.11) in the 800m run all finished in third place. Keanan Larson (51.93 seconds) 400m, Owen Korbel (6-03.00) in the high jump, the boys 4x200 (Gleason, Garrett Karsten, Larson, Gregory) and the 4x400 (Kaven Torabpour, Jacob Ginskey, Noah Kubicek, Connor Ginskey) had fourth place finishes.
The girls team just missed out on sending several athletes to the Class AAA meet, but will still be sending four total athletes with the girls 4x100 relay team consisting of Janessa Moore, Laken Meier, Lauren Waypa and anchor Ava Wolfe claiming a top spot.
They finished with a time of 49.94 seconds for second place, which only trailed Rochester Century’s 4x100 team that set a new section record of 48.78 seconds.
The 4x200 team of Meier, Waypa, Annika Wiese and Wolfe and 4x800 team of Carsyn Brady, Laura Stevensen, Anna Cox and Kiara Gentz both finished one spot out of being a state qualifier. Both finished third with times of 1:46.34 and 9:57.74 respectively.
Individually, Kya Dixon finished third in the girls shot put at 36 feet, six inches and Madeline Koslosky finished third at 16.30 seconds in the 100 hurdles finals. Koslosky also finished fourth in the 300 hurdles at 46.26 seconds.
Meier (26.93) in the 200 dash and the girls 4x400 team of Wiese, Brady, Kennedy Schammel and Koslosky at 4:12.38 had fourth place finishes.
“I’m feeling good and just going to enjoy the day and cheer on the teammates,” Spurgeon said after being awarded first in the discus throw. “Owatonna has been tearing it up today and I’m just proud of all of us. Alfons got third with a 14-15 foot PR, so that was crazy. But it’s all about coming here, having fun and enjoying the time.”
The Class AAA Championships will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The preliminary round begins at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the finals will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday.