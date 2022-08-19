It’s under fair assumption that if you can catch the eye of a professional athlete in your sport of choice, it’s probably a good sign that you’re doing something right. But what if you gain the attention of a professional while competing around the country as just a teenager only a handful of years into a competitive career?
For Owatonna 16-year-old and bowling standout Caleb Johnson, that’s the case.
Johnson started to bowl a little bit when he was around 10 to 11 years old, but he didn’t start getting more competitive until he was about 12 to 13 years old. Now he has since climbed the ranks as a junior bowler and has opened up doors of opportunity for himself just a few years into his career.
“It’s sometimes overwhelming, but it’s also fantastic, and I’m enjoying every opportunity that I get,” Caleb said. “Sometimes it’s hard to comprehend that you can get to where I am at my age, and that’s something I’m taking as a blessing every single day.”
As Caleb started progressing through his early bowling career, it became more and more clear that he was destined to compete at a high level after impressing others in tournament after tournament and often being referred to as a ‘natural’ at the sport.
It didn’t take long for Caleb to go into full pursuit of a competitive junior bowling career, which has now led him to national tournaments all around the country.
The range of competitions that he competes in spans from playing regionally in Minnesota, which also features players from other nearby states, to traveling the United States and going up against some of the country's top junior bowlers.
Under the United States Bowling Academy events in different regions of Minnesota, Johnson’s feel for the game has earned him two Top Bowler awards while competing in tournaments based in the Central Minnesota Region and in the Wisconsin/Minnesota South East Region.
But competing at a national level, Caleb has played in tournaments like the Junior Gold, which features some of the top junior blowers in the 12-20 age range. He’s also had things like the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Juniors and the Midwest Youth Championships on his radar.
Competing in events like these is where Caleb and his family were able to meet PBA professional Kris Prather, who watched Caleb compete and was shocked to see the level of play that a young Caleb was already so young into his career.
“It was interesting to hear him ask a few questions and be like, ‘Oh, my god; he knows just as much at 15 as I knew when I started collegiate bowling’ and that was one thing that always stuck with me,” said father Brad Johnson.
To get to the point where Caleb is at requires a lot of time and dedication outside of just traveling and competing. When competitions are rapidly approaching, Caleb practices around one and a half to two hours a day during the week, works to perfect his game and make sure he’s mentally and physically locked in.
When there’s several competitions close to each other, it makes it a little easier to stay in a groove and transition from practice to tournament back to practice and into the next tournament.
But even outside his practice routine and competitive play, Caleb has devoted even more time to the sport and a coach and a mentor. Not only does he help coach in individual lessons, but he also served as an assistant coach on the Owatonna girls bowling team this past spring.
Everything comes full circle with his ability to help analyze others people’s performances as a coach. Being able to see the game as a competitor and as a coach allows him to take a step back while competing in tournaments and look at things from a coaching perspective rather than being stuck in a competition-only perspective.
While the success from the competition side is nice, it’s also helping Caleb prepare for one of the next big chapters in his life: college education.
Caleb hopes to continue his bowling career into the collegiate ranks while earning a postsecondary education that’ll provide him a better future while being able to continue bowling. The current plan is to go into one of the engineering fields when he eventually goes to college.
“I’ve provided an education-first basis for everything because I know that’s going to carry me, my bowling isn’t going to carry me,” Caleb Johnson said. “I’m looking to be some kind of engineer, get into an engineering program and get a degree out of it.”
Caleb’s preferred landing spot is Wichita State University down in Wichita, Kansas. He’s already been on a campus visit at Wichita State, which took place during June, but for the meantime, he’s got his eyes set on achieving a couple more goals as a junior bowler before the collegiate ranks.