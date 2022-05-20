When the Owatonna boys tennis team was gearing up for the 2022 season, it had a couple of team goals in mind for the Big 9 Conference and Section 1AA, especially coming off some turnover from graduations.
The Huskies were targeting a top-three finish in a highly competitive conference, which they achieved, finishing third. The other goal in mind was to finish as a top four team in an even more competitive Section 1AA field.
Thanks to a big win to kick things off and some even bigger closing sets, the No. 4 seeded Huskies achieved that goal, too, via their 5-2 section quarterfinal win over the Lakeville South Cougars. Owatonna would go on to lose to Rochester Mayo in the semifinals, but the team can celebrate a successful season, nonetheless.
“There’s nothing quite like it — the burst of adrenaline, feeling good, the best way to end your night,” said No. 2 double player Aiden Engel. “It felt pretty good, especially against a good team like [Lakeville South] and it was a battle of both ends,” added No. 2 doubles partner Damian Boubin.
Things were looking up for Owatonna after it claimed a quick 3-0 lead after No. 1 singles player Mac Pilcher, No. 2 singles player Liam Smith and No. 3 singles player went flawless in 6-0, 6-0 victories for all.
However, once these three singles players won their selective matches, the Huskies were in a tight spot with the potential to fall to the visiting Cougars. They were leading 3-0, but Lakeville South was holding leads at No. 4 singles and No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
The stakes were raised when the No. 3 doubles pairing of Levi Kubicek and Casey Pederson dropped their match following a close 7-5 loss in the first set and a 6-3 loss in the second set.
Two courts over, No. 4 singles player Thomas Oien was locked in a battle against South’s Caden Roseth, who proved that power wasn’t always needed to take control and capitalized on Oien’s mistakes to pull ahead.
“[Lakeville South]’s player that played No. 4 singles, played an exhibition match against us and was dominant against our players,” said Owatonna head coach Curt Matejcek. “We were a little concerned today with whoever played him was going to have a difficult time. Thomas Oien really fought through the match and figured out a way to beat him.”
Sandwiched between Oien and the Kubicek and Pederson pairing was Boubin and Engel, who were searching for a way to battle back after dropping their first set 6-4 to South.
On the opposite courts, the No. 1 doubles pair of Charlie Tucker and Nils Gantert dropped their first set 6-1, but battled back to split sets with a 6-3 victory of their own to force it into a third set.
Owatonna just needed one win to clinch its way back into the Section 1AA semifinals and rank among the top four teams. With three matches left, the Huskies found what it was searching for and more.
While Gantert and Tucker ultimately dropped their match in a close 6-4 third set loss, Boubin and Engel surged back from their first set loss and rattled off two straight set victories to claim Owatonna’s fourth and section-semifinal-clinching win.
“We started out rough losing the first set, but during the second set, we really quickly picked it up and ended up winning that one,” Engel said. “The third set is where the battle really began. We were going back-and-forth and back-and-forth, serving, returning and serving, returning until we won that one.”
At the same time, Oien shook off some misuse, refocused and played some tough shots that led him to pull out two narrow 7-5, 7-5 victories in the first and second set to seal Owatonna’s quarterfinals win over a very strong Lakeville South team.
Despite battling back to win in the quarterfinals, luck wasn’t on the Huskies side going into the section semifinals, where the perennial conference and section powerhouse Rochester Mayo was waiting for them in its home territory.
Thanks to interference from Mother Nature on Tuesday, Owatonna’s quarterfinals dance with Lakeville got moved to Wednesday evening with the section semifinals against Mayo already scheduled to take place in Rochester on Thursday morning.
The quick turnaround to play one of the state’s top-tiered boys tennis programs resulted in a 7-0 loss for Owatonna. Herzog kept things close in a 7-6(5), 5-7, 10-4 loss to Mayo’s Zach Thomas at No. 3 singles and Boubin and Engel had the second closest matchup with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Caleb Neisen and Daniel Meunier.