The Owatonna wrestling team had hosted St. Paul Harding during the Davis Duals that took place during the holiday break, but on Saturday, it was St. Paul Harding that hosted Owatonna in the Harding Duals.
Saturday was filled with plenty success for the Huskies, as Owatonna notched three big wins over St. Paul Central (81-0), Chisago Lakes (59-22) and South St. Paul (43-30) to claim the Harding Duals championship.
Owatonna’s day started off with an 81-0 victory over St. Paul Central, which saw Kaden Lindquist (106 pounds), Donoven Sorenson, Lane Karsten (126), Riley Kreeger (132), Michael Reinardy (145), Payton Gleesing (152) and Grant Lower (285) win their first matches of the day by forfeit.
The Huskies also recorded a series of bonus point victories by fall with Ethan Schubert (138) recording a pin in 45 seconds, Cael Robb (160) recording a pin in one second, Logan Risser (170) recording a pin at 1:07, Ryan Felts (182) recording a pin at 3:31, Blake Fitcher (195) recording a pin at 45 seconds and Max Flemke (220) recording a pin at 4:03.
The lone non-bonus point win for the Huskies saw Nathan Gronli pick up a 12-5 decision victory over St. Paul Central’s Matthew O’Hara.
Owatonna followed up the win over St. Paul Central by recording a 53-22 win over Chisago Lakes to advance to the finals.
Bonus points helped power the Huskies to the win as Lindquist, Sorenson, Gronli and Robb all earned forfeit victories. Karsten, Schubert, RJ Reinardy and Felts all added bonus points with victories by fall. Michael Reinardy recorded an 18-2 tech fall over Andrew Novack.
They closed things out with a 43-30 win over South St. Paul in the championship round in one of their closest dual of the day.
Lindquist and Sorenson opened things with a 5-1 decision victory for Lindquist and a fall at 36 seconds for Sorenson to put the Huskies up early. SSP answered with a win by decision at 120 before Karsten picked up a 10-0 major decision.
SSP win back-to-back matches by fall at 132 and 138, then responded to Michael Reinardy’s win by fall at 145 by picking up a pin at 152. RJ Reinardy and Cael Robb picked up back-to-back pins at 160 and 170.
Owatonna and SSP traded falls to close out the dual with Father and Lower recording falls at 195 and 285.
“We went into the weekend missing three starters due to illness and injury, and then throughout the day we lost three more due to concussion and injury,” said Owatonna head coach Derek Johnson. “To say that the youth of this team stepped up would be an understatement. Outside of the usual dominance from Cael Robb, Michael Reinardy, Blake Fitcher, Donoven Sorenson and Lane Karsten, we had some youngsters like Ryan Felts, Logan Risser, Nathan Gronli and Kaden Lindquist deliver for the team.”
But success for Owatonna wrestling wasn’t just limited to the varsity boys team. On top of the Harding Duals, the Huskies also competed in the Harding Girls Duals with sophomore Isabelle Townley, seventh grader Aliah Fischer and freshman Precious Carter all recording championship victories.
“For all three to basically pin their way through the tournament was quite the flex for all the work they put in,” Johnson said. “This was an exciting kick-off to their upcoming tournaments leading into Girls Sections.”
The junior varsity team also saw three individual champions with junior Justin Gronli and sophomores Parker Casas and Charlie Seykora recording gold.
The Huskies a preparing their return to their home mats as Owatonna is set to host Big 9 Conference and Section 1AAA rival Northfield at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Owatonna High School.