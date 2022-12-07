...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southeast and southwest
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions may impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commutes, especially along the Interstate 90 and 35 corridors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 6
Medford senior Andrea Bock (11) prepares to shoot one of her free throw attempts during her 33 point performance in a win over JWP. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Medford Tigers and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed in Gopher Conference matchup inside Medford High School Tuesday night. Thanks to a 33-point outing from senior Andrea Bock, the Tigers successfully defended their home court with a 57-49 win over the Bulldogs and improved their record to 2-0 to start the season.
“It’s that we couldn’t imagine; we just had no idea,” said Medford head coach Mark Kubat on starting the season 2-0 with a young team. “We’re starting a freshman, got a couple of people that have stepped up for us. Like we told them, they played with their hearts today.”
Medford and JWP kept things close throughout the first half with the Bulldogs managing a couple of small leads that the Tigers would fight to close up, which included cutting a 29-22 JWP lead down to 29-28 with nearly two and a half minutes left in the first half.
JWP sophomore wing Presley James came up with an offensive rebound and put the ball back in to give the Bulldogs a three-point, 31-28 lead going into halftime.
The Tigers and Bulldogs came right back out in the second half and traded baskets, but when JWP took a 40-35 lead off a pull-up jumper from freshman guard Kwynn Krause with 11:44 remaining, a run was sparked for Medford.
A quick inbound basket for junior guard Peyton Snow 20 seconds later kickstarted an eventual 12-0 run for the Tigers to turn the 40-35 deficit into a 47-40 lead that ended with Bock going behind-the-back on a dribble to finish going coast-to-coast for the layup and forcing a JWP timeout with 8:06 remaining.
Bock contributed six points during the run, along with Snow’s basket to start the run and Mia Amberg adding four points to help take the lead.
“[Bock] had a ton of points and looked really good doing it,” Kubat said. “We left her in with three fouls and just told her, ‘you gotta learn to play with it,’ and she did a great job.”
The Bulldogs looked for a way to get back into the game and sophomore wing Paige Walz answered by hitting a three-pointer to end the scoring drought. James scored again before freshman guard Katie Olson hit a three of her own to cut Medford’s lead down to 51-48 with just over two minutes remaining.
With JWP fighting back into the game, the Tigers fell back on their senior captain in Andrea Bock, who helped keep Medford’s lead after going a perfect 9-for-9 on free throw attempts in the second half, including a series of attempts late in the game to end the night with 33 points.
Sophomore guard Amanda Bock helped ice the game by coming in and coming up with a big block on a late three point attempt from the Bulldogs before sinking some free throws of her own.
“Everyone had their moment,” Kubat said. “We bring Amanda off the bench and she has a huge block on a three point shot and she hadn’t been in the game for 10 minutes. Having her coming out, doing that and hitting some free throws, it really helped.”
Back-to-back wins to start the season 2-0 overall and 1-0 on Gopher Conference play is a big confidence booster for a young Medford squad and it’ll look to build off of it when it returns home to host Tri-City United on Thursday.
The Bulldogs are still in the hunt for their first victory of the season with an 0-2 record through the first two games, but will look to find the win column with home games against Immanuel Lutheran on Thursday and Bethlehem Academy on Friday.